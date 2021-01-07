Dec. 23
East Wenatchee, theft: 2800 block of NW Empire Ave., a package containing a trolling motor valued at $2,500 was taken from a front porch. There are no suspects.
Dec. 24
Bridgeport Bar, theft: 800 block of Highway 173, about 10 gallons of fuel was stolen from a barrel outside a shop. There are no suspects.
Dec. 25
Bridgeport, burglary: 1800 block of Fisk Ave., a television set valued at $320 was taken from a guest house. The door of the guest house was also kicked in. There are no suspects.
Dec. 26
Waterville, injury accident: W. Birch St. and Greene St., a deputy responded to an accident and found a vehicle upside down off the roadway. The deputy assisted the driver and passengers out of the vehicle. He observed signs of impairment in the driver. Carlye L. Baity, 38, of East Wenatchee was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Dec. 27
Bridgeport, theft: 1100 block of Foster Ave., a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle parked at the location. The license plate was recovered on Dec. 28 in Wenatchee.
Dec. 29
Waterville, harass/threat: 200 block of N. Jefferson St., a man advised the deputy that derogatory comments about him had been placed on Facebook by a known person. The man was informed about the process of obtaining an anti-harassment order. The suspect was contacted and informed about the law concerning cyberstalking. He promised to remove the post.
Dec. 30
Bridgeport Bar, malicious mischief: 10 block of Moe Road, a home and vehicle were shot with a paintball gun. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 600 block of 17th St., someone threw paintballs at a property. There are no suspects.
Jan. 1
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 400 block of S. Jarvis Ave., inflatable yard decorations valued at $600 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block of S. Meadowbrook Lane, lights mounted on pillars were damaged by being struck by an object. Damage was estimated at $200. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1900 block of Bluegrass Ave., inflatable yard decorations valued at $155 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 500 block of N. Lyle Ave., inflatable yard decorations valued at $200 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 200 block of S. Lee Court, inflatable yard decorations valued at $280 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 500 block of N. Lander Court, inflatable yard decorations valued at $150 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 500 block of N. Lander Court, inflatable yard decorations valued at $75 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 500 block of Lacey Place N.E., inflatable yard decorations valued at $75 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 200 block of Wilshire St. N.W., inflatable yard decorations were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1800 block of 5th St. N.E., inflatable yard decorations valued at $50 were damaged at the location. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man complained that he had received counterfeit money in payment for a cell phone. There was no information to confirm the identity of the person who had used the counterfeit money.
Jan. 2
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 200 block of 6th St., someone attempted to break into a garage, causing damage of about $1,000 to the trim of the door. There are no suspects.
Jan. 3
Rimrock, vehicle theft: 10000 block of W. Coyote Trail, a white 30-foot travel trailer valued at $7,000 was taken from the location sometime within the last month. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2100 block of Marge Lane N.E., someone broke the windshield of a vehicle. There was some video footage available, but it was not possible to positively identify the person pictured.