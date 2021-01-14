Jan. 4
Waterville, harass/threat: 200 block of E. Walnut St., the owner of some properties complained of harassment on the part of a subcontractor. The subcontractor will be trespassed from the properties.
Rock Island, trespass: BJ’s Rock Island, subjects smoking in a vehicle were permanently trespassed from the premises.
Jan. 6
Bridgeport, assault: 300 block of Fairview Ave., a woman complained that her daughter’s boyfriend had threatened her. When she tried to leave the premises following the verbal threats, he grabbed her coat and jerked her around. The deputy contacted the man and after an investigation cited him for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
East Wenatchee, theft: 200 block of S. Van Well Ave., several items went missing from a home and were believed to have been taken by one of the employees of a moving company. These included a DeWalt power drill and two battery packs, as well as headphones and a tablet. The power drill and battery packs were recovered by the owner of the moving company and returned. The case is still under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office when the investigation is complete.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: Rock Island Road and S. Nevada Ave., blue graffiti was painted on a block wall. The deputy photographed the graffiti and called Transportation and Land Services to remove it.
Waterville, no injury accident: Badger Mountain Road milepost 20, a vehicle was reported to be stranded off the road. Upon investigation, the deputy found that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and there was an odor of intoxicants in his breath. Robert D. Weaver, 54, of Waterville was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges of DUI.
Jan. 7
East Wenatchee, theft: 10 block of 24th St. N.E., two mailboxes were entered on the street at about 4 a.m. and mail of unspecified value was taken. The incident was recorded on video footage, but the suspect could not be identified.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: unauthorized deposits of $3,000 and $4,000, along with multiple unauthorized withdrawals were made on a bank account. The account was overdrawn by $1,000. The victim is working with the credit union’s fraud department to resolve the issue. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, recovered stolen vehicle: 5400 block of Penn Ave., a stolen vehicle was recovered near Big Bow Lake. The vehicle was returned to the owner. Deputies are still following up on possible suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 900 block of S. Union Ave., mail items in a mailbox were tampered with. The victim is missing items valued at around $20.
Jan. 8
East Wenatchee, burglary: 2300 block of S.E. Sage Brooke Road, the locks on a trailer at a construction site were cut and the trailer was entered during the night. Construction tools worth thousands of dollars were taken from the trailer. There are no suspects.
Palisades, trespass: 10 block of Douglas Creek Road, a property owner reported an unauthorized vehicle parked on the property. The parties resolved the issue before the deputy arrived.
Jan. 9
East Wenatchee, burglary: 100 block of 4th St. S.W., Douglas County deputies and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to an alarm at Columbia Ventures Corporation. When they arrived they heard subjects in the building. They made an announcement for the subjects to exit and one subject exited. Two other subjects were located in a search of the building. Joseph G. Adair, 47, of East Wenatchee was arrested on charges of burglary second-degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. William C. Brown, 36, of Wenatchee was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm and possession of burglary tools. Sean D. Bossert, 38, of Wenatchee was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. All three men were booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.