Jan. 11
Orondo, vehicle theft: 10 block of Silvest Road, a man reported that his red 1994 Nissan pickup had been stolen over the weekend. The pickup had been parked on Highway 97. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 700 block of Rock Island Road, a woman reported that she had not received three bills that she usually received in the mail and she believed these had been taken from her roadside mailbox. The woman was referred to the sheriff’s office website for information on identity theft.
Jan. 13
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 10 block of 29th St. N.W., tools valued at $50 and documents related to the sale of a residence were taken from the glove compartment of a golf cart. Video footage revealed that the prowler had also entered a car parked nearby. Deputies are investigating the case with a possible connection to other cases handled by the East Wenatchee Police Department and the sheriff’s office on the same day.
East Wenatchee, prowler: 2700 block of Arlenes Court, a prowler was chased away from a residence at about 5 a.m. The prowler had knocked over patio furniture and caused other disturbances in the yard and porch. He had left a knife and a beer can on the premises. The same prowler is thought to have taken a purse and left a cigarette at a neighboring house. The case is believed to be connected to the previous case and others investigated by the East Wenatchee Police Department. Deputies are reviewing video footage, statements and evidence and will send the case to the prosecutor’s office.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2500 block of Highway 28, checks were stolen from an East Wenatchee resident and cashed in Wenatchee. One check was in the amount of $4,700. Deputies are working with the Wenatchee Police Department on the case.
Bridgeport, assault: 400 block of 14th St., a woman reported that a man she knew had pulled a knife on her and threatened her verbally while she was walking on the city streets. The deputy searched for the suspect, but was not able to locate him. The case is under investigation.