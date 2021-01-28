Jan. 14
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 1500 block of 4th St. S.E., graffiti was placed on the sides of a fence. The owner removed the graffiti. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 1800 block of Grant Road, graffiti was applied to a cement retaining wall. There are no suspects.
Jan. 16
Rimrock, prowler: 300 block of Oatman Point, deputies followed up on a report that a light was on at a property in which the owners were known to be away. Upon investigation, it was found that a trailer was entered at the location and $2,350 worth of miscellaneous household items were missing. There are no suspects.
Jan. 17
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 400 block of S. Kentucky Ave., three eggs were thrown at a rental trailer. There was no damage to the trailer and no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 1800 block of 9th St. N.E., a resident reported that a pair of boots valued at $300 was taken from the front porch. The suspect was captured by a doorbell camera. Justin Z. King, 47, of Monitor was located and booked into the Okanogan County Jail for third-degree theft.
East Wenatchee, prowler: 2900 block of N. Breckenridge Drive, a utility trailer, and some buildings were entered at a construction site and copper wire and miscellaneous tools valued at at least $735 were taken. There was evidence to connect Justin Z. King, 47, of Monitor to this burglary and he was charged with second-degree burglary in addition to the charge related to the previous case. Deputies are processing the vehicle in which they contacted King to determine which of the missing items are in the vehicle.
Jan. 18
Waterville, suspicious: 2000 block of Road 3 S.W., a man reported that he found the Roman numeral for “three” written on his mailbox. The man believed the mark was related to some suspicious emails he had received and could be linked to a militia group. The deputy photographed the markings.
Jan. 19
Mansfield, burglary: 300 block of Road 14 N.E., somebody entered a vacant residence and ransacked it sometime since the day before. There are no suspects.
Orondo, theft: Pine Canyon Growers, a clock, and a pistol were taken from a pickup truck sometime within the last week. There are no suspects.
Jan. 20
Mansfield, suspicious: 300 block of E. Railroad Ave., a woman reported that she had seen a man walk by her daughter’s window and look inside. The suspect was contacted and it was determined that no crime had been committed.
Rock Island, theft: Arroyo Accounting, an employee of the company reported that two men had taken the baby Jesus figure out of a nativity scene on Dec. 23. The incident had been recorded on video surveillance footage. The value of the figure was $145. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee theft:, 200 block of N. Perry Ave., a man reported that he was missing a firearm with a scope, case and three magazines of ammunition. The firearm had been stored in an unlocked cargo trailer. The deputy believed that she had encountered the firearm described when investigating a case of stolen checks that occurred on Jan. 13. She interviewed the subject, who is in custody, about the firearm. The subject admitted to taking it. The case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for charges of theft of a firearm.
