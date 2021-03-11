Feb. 27
East Wenatchee, theft: BJs Sunset Highway, a man lost his wallet containing credit cards and $27 in cash at the establishment. He found one of the credit cards had been used at Fred Meyer for a purchase of $204. Someone had also tried to use the card at Stan’s Merry Mart for a purchase of $1,000, which was denied. A suspect was arrested at Stan’s Merry Mart by the Wenatchee Police Department. The East Wenatchee Police Department is investigating the purchase at Fred Meyer.
March 1
Waterville, burglary: Waterville School, a burglary was reported. After investigation and viewing surveillance footage it was determined that several students had entered the building and applied graffiti. The deputy is working with the parents of the students to resolve the issue.
Orondo, burglary: 10 block of Tieton Place, someone cut the lock off of the back of a construction trailer and took tools valued at over $10,000. There was no video footage available. The sheriff’s office is still waiting for a list of the tools taken.
Mansfield, theft: Boulder Park Inc., fuel was taken out of two vehicles parked behind the building. Video footage revealed a suspect. At the time of the report, the owners were still deciding if they wanted to press charges.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 10 block of 23rd St. N.E., an elderly woman found a man inside her home in the early morning. The woman confronted the man, and he left. She said he appeared to be intoxicated and lost, and that nothing was missing. She did not wish to pursue charges.
Rock Island, disturbance: Rock Town Tiendita Hispana, someone was outside the establishment causing a disturbance. The person was trespassed from the area.
Rock Island, malicious mischief: 10 block of N. Garden Ave., someone egged two vehicles. There was no permanent damage and no suspects.
March 3
Rock Island, disturbance: Rock Town Tiendita Hispana, the individual trespassed from the front of the store returned and was causing a further disturbance. He was told to leave and said he would go home.
March 4
Rock Island, harass/threat: there was an accusation of threats made in an ongoing conflict between acquaintances. The case is still under investigation.
March 5
East Wenatchee, burglary: 400 block of Highline Drive, a surveillance camera provided over 100 notifications on the previous night. There was no evidence of attempted burglary, so the cause of the notifications was uncertain.
Bridgeport, recovered stolen vehicle: 900 block of Douglas Ave., the owner of a vehicle stolen out of Brewster reported that he had found the vehicle in Bridgeport. The deputy completed recovery of the vehicle and returned it to the owner.
Waterville, disturbance: 100 block of Falcon Ridge Road, a verbal altercation was resolved by contact.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a man reported funds had been fraudulently removed from his bank account. The man believed the fraud was connected to an incidence of unemployment security fraud. The man was provided with a case number so that he could follow up with his bank.
March 6
Mansfield, trespass: 10 block of Sheldon St., a disagreement over a property line was resolved by contact.
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 600 block of Highway 173, two flat-screen television sets, a vacuum cleaner and possibly other items were taken from a residence. There was no sign of forced entry. The owner is still working on providing a complete list of the items stolen and their value. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2000 block of N.W. Cascade Ave., a check for $1,000 was believed to be taken from a mailbox over the weekend. There are no suspects.