March 8
Rimrock Meadows, theft: Road 8 S.E. and Nitehawk Drive, a plow valued at $850 were taken within the last few days. The case is under investigation.
Waterville, fraud/forgery: someone attempted to use the personal information of a Douglas County employee to make an unemployment claim.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 3700 block of N. Clemons St., a truck parked at the location for repair work was broken into between March 4 and March 8. Items stolen include a bottle of welding gas valued at $250 with about $70 of gas in it, a welder valued at $2,759, a pair of truck chains valued at $125 and a key ring.
Rock Island, theft: 0 block of Hammond Lane, sheets of plywood were reported taken from a construction site. The reporting party was following the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the call. The deputy located the vehicle and stopped it. The driver admitted to taking the sheets and was cited for theft third degree. He was trespassed from the property.
March 9
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1700 block of Fisk Ave., a man reported that he had been having an ongoing problem with trash left in his yard. In this instance, there were broken bottles in his driveway and other trash in his yard. He had a suspect in mind. The deputy attempted to contact the suspect but was not able to.
Waterville, theft: 1100 block of Road 8 N.W., a bus bench made of solid iron with wooden legs and back was taken from the location on March 8. The bench was valued at $200. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, scam: the complainant received multiple messages claiming to be from the Federal Reserve Investigation Department and threatening that there was an outstanding arrest warrant for the complainant. The complainant did not give out any information.
Orondo, property: 21300 block of Highway 97, a man believed that he had left his wallet containing $21 in cash, his driver’s license, several credit cards and possibly his Social Security card. He inquired at the establishment and they had not seen his wallet.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 3100 block of Sunset Highway, a woman reported that some doors and windows of her house had been closed or opened since she last left home. Nothing was missing from the home.
March 10
Rimrock Meadows: theft: Road 6 S.E. and Road E S.E., about 100 siding boards had been stolen from an abandoned house over the past several weeks. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2000 block of N.W. Cascade Ave., concrete tools were taken from a construction trailer. It is believed that this occurred about three weeks ago when the trailer was left unlocked for one night. The sheriff’s office had not yet received a list of the tools and their values at the time of the report.
Palisades, trespass: 1300 block of Palisades Road, a resident approached the driver of a car parked in his family’s driveway. The resident reported that the driver had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Jerry W. Shaver, 32, of East Wenatchee was contacted by the deputy and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on probable DUI charges.
Rimrock Meadows, theft: E. Coyote Trail and Nitehawk Drive, the manager of Rimrock Meadows advised that he had caught a resident stealing cinder blocks from another property. Deputies contacted the suspect and conducted an investigation. The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges of trespassing third degree.