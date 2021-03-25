March 11
East Wenatchee, theft: 5300 block of 4th St. S.E., a man reported a person who had been watching his property and his animals had sold his goat while he was away. The case is under investigation.
Bridgeport, theft: San Marcos Market, a man stole milk from the store. The owner did not wish to pursue charges but requested the man be trespassed from the store.
East Wenatchee, theft: 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave., a tool belt was taken from one property under construction and house door hardware was taken from another. There was video footage of a man in a truck at the location. License plate information was obtained and the owner of the truck was contacted. He reported he frequently loans the truck to friends and denied being at the development. The case is still under investigation.
Rock Island, trespass: BJ’s Rock Island, a subject had been loitering in the parking lot of the establishment for several hours and store personnel requested he be trespassed from the location. The subject was contacted and said he was homeless and living out of his vehicle. He was advised about homeless resources in the area.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 10 block of S. Union Ave., a man reported the door of a neighboring house was open. Upon investigation, it appeared a padlock had been removed and the door forced open. It did not appear anything was amiss inside the house. The owner said he was unable to return to the home at the time and requested extra patrols.
March 13
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a woman reported 20 unauthorized transactions amounting to $2,004 on her debit card. The case is under investigation.
March 14
Rock Island, suspicious: 1400 block of Rock Island Dam Road, the sheriff’s office worked together with the Douglas County Fire District No. 2 to recover a body and to turn it over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2100 block of N. Baker Ave., an irrigation filter was taken from a yard over the past year.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 3700 block of N. George St., the window of a box van was broken out resulting in damages of $500. The case is under investigation.
March 15
Rimrock Meadows, vehicle theft: 100 block of Rimrock Court, a 1995 Kit travel trailer valued at $5,500 was taken during the last month. Items were also stolen from a pump house. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: a woman reported fraudulent auto payments in the amount of $2,400 on her credit card. She was issued a case number in order to obtain a refund from the credit card company.
March 16
Waterville, harass/threat: 100 block of Sagebrush Road, a woman reported neighbors had taken part in negative comments about her in a chat group. The woman said the comments centered around her efforts to improve the road, which was in bad condition. The deputy contacted the other parties and advised them to end the chat comments and to handle any issues through the civil courts.
Waterville, fraud/forgery: a woman reported someone had filed taxes using her identity information and had also filed fraudulent unemployment claims in her and her husbands’ names. The woman was provided with a case number and information about recovering from identity theft.
March 17
East Wenatchee, theft: 3700 block of Airport Way, gas valued at $350 was taken from three vehicles at the location. There are no suspects.
March 18
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1700 block of 1st St. S.E., someone threw rocks at a vehicle causing a broken windshield and dents in the door. Damage was estimated at $1,300. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 700 block of Fairview Ave., a vehicle was taken by a known subject, who said that he had understood that he had permission to use the vehicle. The vehicle was returned to the owner and the report was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review of criminal charges.
March 20
Rimrock Meadows, vehicle theft: 25000 block of Tumbleweed Way, a travel trailer valued at $2,600 was taken sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are no suspects.
March 21
Bridgeport Bar, prowler: 800 block of Highway 173, a woman reported there were prowlers with flashlights in her backyard and a nearby field. The deputy could not locate any prowlers on the property.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 10 block of 33rd St. N.W., a motorcycle valued at $1,360, a generator valued at $3,000, an electric fireplace valued at $300 and a metal TV stand valued at $100 were taken from the location. The deputy is following up on some leads.
Orondo, suspicious: 10 block of Mountain Spring Road, the sheriff’s office received a third-party report of an unknown man being on the property. The deputy was not able to locate anyone at the location.
Rock Island, graffiti: Big Bow Lake, a man had been seen painting on a rock at the lake. He was contacted and provided a verbal warning.