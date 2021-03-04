Feb. 22
East Wenatchee, burglary: East Wenatchee Mini Storage, barbed wire was cut on a fence and tools valued at $1,000 were taken from inside the enclosure. There are no suspects.
Feb. 23
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 10 block of Washburn Ave., propane valued at $70 was leaked out of the tanks on a fifth wheel. There are no confirmed suspects.
Bridgeport, burglary: 1600 block of Tacoma Ave., there was a report of a subject in the shed of a residence. When deputies arrived the subject was running away from the back of the property. Miscellaneous household items and tools valued at $689 were taken from the shed. The subject was identified through doorbell video footage but was not yet located.
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1700 block of Foster Creek Ave., somebody spray-painted graffiti on the side of the pickup. There are no suspects.
Feb. 25
Bridgeport Bar, vehicle prowl: 100 block of 2nd St., sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24 someone took three chain saws valued at $1300 from a truck. They also stabbed one tire causing it to go flat and shot the truck with a paintball gun. The damage was estimated at $150.
Feb. 26
Bridgeport, burglary: 400 block of Crane Orchard Road, batteries valued at $960 were stolen from two ATVs and four tractors. Gas valued at $40 was taken from a vehicle. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, assault: 400 block of S. Kentucky Ave., a parent reported her 17-year-old boy had been beaten up earlier in the day. There are no suspects.
Feb. 27
Waterville, disturbance: Badger Mountain Road and Road U, two subjects appeared to be about to fight. The two parties were contacted and neither wished to pursue charges.
East Wenatchee, drugs: Hydro Park, a methamphetamine pipe was found in the park and turned over to the sheriff’s office.
Feb. 28
Mansfield, disturbance: McNeil Canyon Road and Road E. N.W., a woman was bitten by a dog in a vehicle while engaged in an argument with the driver of the vehicle. The driver left her on the top of the canyon. She was contacted by law enforcement and EMS and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.