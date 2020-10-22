Oct. 12
Bridgeport, theft: Quik-E-Mart, a woman took about $20 worth of cigarettes and food from the store without paying for them. She was contacted near the location and cited for theft third-degree.
Oct. 13
East Wenatchee, burglary: 400 block of Rock Island Road, a chain-link fence had been cut at the location. Video surveillance did not capture anyone cutting the fence. It was believed that the fence had been cut some time back.
East Wenatchee, theft: 5200 block of 8th St. S.E., a package containing $106 in household items is believed to have been taken from a porch. There are no suspects.
Oct. 14
Waterville, suspicious: 15000 block of Highway 2, several backpacks were found in the brush around a town well house. The backpacks were collected for safekeeping and an attempt is being made to contact the owners based on some documents inside the backpacks.