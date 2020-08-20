Aug. 5
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Town Toyota dealership, a direct deposit payment to an employee was diverted to a Green Dot account. It appears that someone hacked into the company computer system to change where payments were routed. The deputy is in contact with the Green Dot Corp. to investigate the case.
Aug. 7
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block of 24th Street Northeast, someone made a scratch with red paint transfer on a vehicle. There are no suspects.
Aug. 8
Rock Island, theft: Putters Lake, a bike valued at $202 was stolen from near the lake while its owner was fishing. The owner located the bike in the back of a vehicle in the parking lot and contacted the person associated with the vehicle. The bike was returned to the owner. The deputy requested a report be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Aug. 10
Rock Island, vehicle theft: 10 block of Nelson Siding Road, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from in front of a residence. There is no suspect information.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 1800 block of Soden Street Southeast, someone broke a lock on a garage and entered. Nothing was ransacked or stolen.
Aug. 11
Mansfield, scam: A person received a call from someone posing as an officer in dire need and asking for money. The person did not give the caller any money.
Bridgeport, prowler: 200 block of Third Street, a person witnessed a young man attempting to enter several vehicles. The owners of the vehicles were contacted and it did not appear that anything was taken from the vehicles or any damage done to them. There are no suspects.
Aug. 12
East Wenatchee, theft: 1800 block of Fourth Street Southeast, a spectral laser on a tripod valued at $2,500 was taken while the work crew left the area for about 20 minutes. A surveillance camera captured a truck and trailer driving up to the location, but it was not possible to view the license plate or get a specific description of the vehicle.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: Pangborn Airport, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $43,000 was taken from the airport parking lot between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. There are no suspects.
Aug. 13
Waterville, property: 100 block of South Chelan Avenue, a credit card and debit card were found. The owner of the cards was contacted and said his wallet had been stolen and the cards had already been canceled.
East Wenatchee, theft: 300 block of 27th Street Northwest, a woman reported that a tablet had been stolen from her juvenile son in his bedroom at a facility. Several unauthorized purchases were made on her Amazon account. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: BJ’s Rock Island, an employee reported that she had sent a check to a vendor and someone else had cashed the check. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2500 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, political signs were taken from two yards.