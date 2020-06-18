June 4
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, a window of a vehicle was broken out by a BB gun. Damage was estimated at $500. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, fraud/forgery: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in the name of a Bridgeport School District employee.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman reported that an individual she met on a dating website had obtained access to her credit card information and used the card up to the credit limit. The individual lives outside the country.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed.
June 5
Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 2400 block of Tacoma Avenue, a wallet left in the glove compartment of an unlocked vehicle was taken during the night. The wallet contained $5, identification documents and a credit card. There are no suspects.
June 6
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: Hydro Park Boat Launch, a window of a vehicle was broken and a purse was taken out of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office received notice from the East Wenatchee Police Department that the purse was recovered. Someone used a credit card from the purse to make $2,000 in fraudulent purchases at Fred Meyer.
Waterville, disturbance: 300 block of East Ash Street, there was a report that someone who lives at a residence had been fighting with people and damaging the residence. The individual left before the deputy arrived. The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.
Mansfield, assault: Mansfield Family Grocery, a woman reported that she was pepper sprayed by a male following a verbal dispute. The woman did not want to pursue charges and signed declination of prosecution paperwork. The suspect was contacted and admitted to the assault. He was asked to stay away from the victim.
June 7
Rimrock, vehicle prowl: 500 block of Sagebrush Drive, it was believed that two vehicles parked at a vacation property were ransacked. The sheriff’s office had been unable to contact the victims at the time of the report.
June 8
Orondo, vehicle prowl: 21300 block of Highway 97, a driver’s license, credit cards and identification documents were taken out of a purse in an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 2800 block of Second Street Southeast, a shed was broken into and fuel valued at $70.98 was taken. There was also damage to the latch and a lock was missing. The sheriff’s office followed up on some leads with no success.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: Town Toyota, during the night lug nuts were removed from all four tires of a vehicle parked at the location for service. The deputy followed up on video footage, but was unable to identify a suspect. The value of all of the lug nuts was $66.50.
Rimrock, fraud/forgery: 1500 block of Snaffle Court, someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the personal information of a Grant County PUD employee.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 100 block of North Mary Avenue, a motorhome was taken by a known party. The motorhome was recovered and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of charges.
Orondo, malicious mischief: Subjects at the location jumped a neighbor’s fence and vandalized the pool and outdoor property, causing $400 in damage. The victim decided not to pursue charges.
June 9
Mansfield, property: 200 block of West Railroad Avenue, a diary was found at the location. It was entered into safekeeping at the sheriff’s office.
Rock Island, suspicious: 10 block of Fourth Street Southwest, two bags of tools were abandoned on the property. They were entered into safekeeping at the sheriff’s office.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using the personal information of a cosmetologist.
June 10
East Wenatchee, theft: 300 block of North Stark Avenue, 25 bales of hay valued at $10 each were taken from a shop sometime within the past few days. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2900 block of Northwest Empire Avenue, someone who had mail stolen in April was notified by the post office that the mail had been returned to them.
East Wenatchee, theft: Van Well Nursery, 13 gallons of fuel were taken during the night. There are no suspects.
Waterville, theft: 400 block of Ruud Canyon Road, mail that had been stolen from the location was found by a deputy and turned into the post office.
Mansfield, fraud/forgery: A fraudulent unemployment claim was made using the personal information of a Mansfield School District employee.
Rock Island, malicious mischief: 1300 block of Douglas Street, a woman reported that neighbors had been hitting golf balls toward her residence and that one almost struck her. There was no damage. The suspects were contacted and warned not to do this.