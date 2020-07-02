June 17
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 2300 block of Fancher Field Road, graffiti was sprayed on a white vinyl fence. Damage was estimated at $500. There are no suspects.
June 18
Rimrock, vehicle theft: 10 block of Ballarat Place, a rented trailer was taken from the location overnight. The case is under investigation.
Waterville, disturbance: 300 block of South Harrison Street, a father reported that his son had threatened him physically with a long metal pipe and a knife while under the influence of drugs. Juan Manuel Rodriguez-Garcia, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree felony harassment and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
June 19
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: Southeast Marlette Road and South Nevada Avenue, a lock was cut off of a tool trailer. Two tampers valued at $800 and $1,100 and some gas cans valued at $20 each were stolen.
Mansfield, recovered stolen vehicle: Road 10 Northeast and Road A Northeast, a trailer stolen June 16 was recovered and returned to the owner. Tools valued at $20,000 were missing from the trailer.
East Wenatchee, scam: a woman received a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and asking her to pay money to clear an existing warrant. The woman did not send the caller any money.
June 20
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 100 block of Manhattan Square, a wallet containing a credit card and Social Security card were taken during the night from an unlocked vehicle.
Rock Island, assault: 5600 block of Penn Avenue, a woman was threatened verbally and physically by a passing driver after she shouted at him to slow down. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1700 block of Eighth Street Northeast, two vehicles parked in a carport were damaged by rocks. Estimated damage was $3,000. The case is inactive pending leads.
June 22
Rock Island, vehicle theft: 5400 block of Rock Island Road, a 1997 Honda Accord was stolen and later found unoccupied next to a gas pump at BJs Rock Island.
Waterville, weapons violation: 200 block of West Poplar Street, a neighbor shot a dog with a BB gun. The owner of the dog decided not to pursue charges.
June 23
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: Someone drilled holes in water pipes to be installed at a construction site. The contractor was not immediately aware of the damage and the pipes were installed. Damage is estimated at $20,000. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, theft: 500 block of South Lyle Avenue, a woman found her wallet missing after giving a man a ride to a number of stores. The wallet contained credit cards, insurance information and a $100 bill. The deputy was able to locate the suspect and talk with him, but he denied taking the wallet. The case is closed pending leads.
East Wenatchee, prowler: 3400 block of Southeast Klatawa Street, a resident reported that someone had been driving around the area without headlights and was now walking around in the neighborhood. When the deputy arrived he saw a man dressed all in black rummaging in the driver’s side of a vehicle. There was a police scanner turned on in the vehicle. The deputy said he contacted the man, identified as Jesse Dylan Holm, 27, of East Wenatchee, and discovered he had drug paraphernalia on him. The deputy said Holm admitted to prowling vehicles several times a week. He was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 4900 block of Contractors Drive, a man discovered that a scooter he had purchased and was now trying to sell was stolen. The scooter was released back to the original owner.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman who works for Starr Ranch Growers received a fraudulent letter claiming to be from the Employment Security Department saying she owed over $7,000 in benefits that should not have been paid out to her.