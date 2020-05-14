May 1
East Wenatchee, drugs: 600 block of South Larch Avenue, a resident found a hypodermic needle which appeared to contain narcotics in his backyard. The deputy took the needle and contents for destruction.
May 2
East Wenatchee, burglary: 10 block of Lindwood Street Northeast, a resident woke in the night to the sound of someone trying to open a window. He looked out the window and saw three people, including his ex-girlfriend. There is a warrant out for the woman’s arrest and the resident wanted to pursue charges of criminal trespassing, but the woman had not yet been located at the time of the report.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 2000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, a vehicle which had keys hidden in it was taken from the location.
Rimrock, malicious mischief: 500 block of Battle Place, someone shot holes in the door and floor of a cabin sometime between February and May 2. Damage is estimated at $260. There are no suspects.
May 5
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: East Wenatchee Mini Storage, the business shut down between March 23 and April 4 in keeping with the governor’s emergency order. When inventory was completed April 4 it was found that a trailer was missing. The trailer was entered as stolen.
Orondo, trespass: 10 block of Stafford Road, a four-wheeler drove across private property. This has been an ongoing issue.
Bridgeport, graffiti: 900 block of Maple Street, an entrance sign for a trailer park was damaged by graffiti. The cost of repair was estimated at $350.
May 6
East Wenatchee, theft: 1900 block of Mackenzie Lane, the reporting party left nine envelopes with checks in them in the mailbox on April 23 or 24. The envelopes did not reach their destinations. Someone attempted to use information from one of the envelopes, which was a credit card bill payment, to make a transaction in Florida. The transaction was not approved. The case is inactive pending leads.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: The reporting party’s credit card number was used to pay for a hotel room in Tumwater. The investigation is continuing.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone used the Social Security number of an Eastmont School District employee to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. The victim was advised of steps to take to prevent identity theft.