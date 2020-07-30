July 17
East Wenatchee, theft: 2400 block of First Street Northeast, someone entered a construction site during the night and stole several power tools. The victim did not want to provide a list of the tools stolen and said she only wanted to document the incident. There are no suspects.
Waterville, theft: 400 block of North Central Avenue, a bottle of wine was taken by a known subject who had been at the residence. The bottle of wine was returned and the complainant signed declination of prosecution paperwork.
Rock Island, trespass: BJs Rock Island, a person loitering outside the establishment was contacted by deputies and given a “no trespass” order. The person was given a courtesy ride to another location.
July 18
Rock Island, theft: BJs Rock Island, a person took a six-pack of beer valued at $10 without paying for it. The person left in a vehicle, but store personnel did not get a description of the vehicle or its license plate number. There is no suspect information.
July 19
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 2400 block of Monroe Avenue, windows of a vehicle were broken during the night with damage estimated at $600. Two possible suspects were located and the report was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 37th Street Loop Trail parking, a window was broken out of a vehicle and a Nintendo gaming system valued at $100 was taken from inside. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $200.
July 20
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 500 block of North Lyle Avenue, a vehicle was stolen and then recovered in the Wenatchee area. The vehicle was returned to the owner and no charges were pursued.
July 21
Bridgeport, vehicle prowl: 500 block of 16th Street, a resident witnessed someone trying to enter his vehicle. The suspect fled on foot, and the vehicle owner and another resident chased him in a vehicle, accidentally striking him. The driver was cited for reckless driving. The suspect was treated at the scene for injuries from trying to break into the vehicle and from being struck. Deputies recovered stolen property to merit two charges of second-degree theft, two charges of third-degree theft, two charges of second-degree vehicle prowl, one charge of attempted second-degree vehicle prowl and one charge of criminal trespass. Charges were forward to the prosecutor’s office for review since the jail system is currently limiting bookings due to COVID-19.
Orondo, marine: A boat reported missing in Chelan County washed up on shore and was returned to the owner.
Waterville, harass/threat: A man reported that he had sent nude photos of himself to a website and then received a call threatening to send the photos to his family and friends if he didn’t pay money. The call was determined to have come from overseas and the number had been blocked when the deputy investigated the case. The reporting party did not give any money to the caller.
July 22
East Wenatchee, theft: 500 block of Newport Plaza, the front license plate was taken off of a truck during the previous three or four days. There are no suspects.
July 23
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Third Street Northeast, a vehicle was entered and someone rummaged through the center console. Nothing was stolen.
East Wenatchee, scam: An elderly man received a phone call claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House and telling him he had won $8 million, but needed to write two checks for $300 in order to process the money. The man called his daughter for help in writing the checks, but his daughter told him it was a scam and he should not respond. The man did not send any money.