June 8
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone applied for a loan using the reporting party’s personal information. At the time of the report the sheriff’s office was waiting for more information from the victim.
June 11
East Wenatchee, theft: 600 block of South Jarvis Avenue, a resident reported that a neighbor had been dumping trash into his garbage can. The deputy provided the resident with options for dealing with the problem.
East Wenatchee, theft: 700 block of Rock Island Road, a mailbox valued at $100 was stolen over the past few days.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: Grant Road and North Nile Avenue, a woman reported that a man had tailgated her and then thrown a drink at her vehicle. The deputy was unable to locate the suspect. No damage was done to the woman’s vehicle.
Orondo, theft: 200 block of Chelan Hills Acres Road, a neighbor observed a gold Mazda with three people inside leaving a property. It appeared there was something in the back of the car. The resident reported that he was missing an HD Fowler Co. fire pump valued at $500. The case is under investigation.
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1300 block of Foster Avenue, six windows on a school bus belonging to a church were broken with an unknown object. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, burglary: 5500 block of Rock Island Grade Road, a lock to a shop gate was cut and a 1997 Ford F250 valued at $1,600 was stolen. A generator valued at $4,000, combine parts valued at $500, a shotgun valued at $500 and a grease gun valued at $500 were taken with the truck. Damage to the property was estimated at about $200. There are no suspects.
June 12
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: BJ’s Rock Island, the establishment discovered that it had received a counterfeit $50 bill. There was no way to trace who had passed the bill.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 600 block of East Birch Street, two unlocked vehicles were entered at the location. A GPS unit valued at $150, $100 in cash, two non-working cellphones and charge cords valued at $30, and some miscellaneous items were taken from one of the vehicles. Eighteen blank checks were taken from the other vehicle.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 400 block of East Birch Street, someone rummaged through the glove compartment of an unlocked vehicle. The owner could not identify anything as stolen besides perhaps some loose change.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: 3600 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, a woman responded to an employment post on Facebook. The person she contacted requested her banking information and deposited a check for $3,500 into her account. The person asked her to purchase $3,500 in Google Play gift cards and take photos of the numbers on the cards. The woman did this and sent photos of the cards via Facebook. She then found out from her bank that the check had been fraudulent. There are no suspects.
June 13
Bridgeport, burglary: 2500 block of Monroe Avenue, someone forcibly entered a residence within the last two weeks and took a white 1999 GMC Suburban valued at $5,000 and two firearms, ammunition and other items valued at $3,865. Some pain medicine was also taken. Evidence was obtained that may help identify a suspect.
June 14
Waterville, burglary: 600 block of Husky Run Road, someone broke into a pump house within the last few weeks by cutting and removing the padlock. Tools valued at about $2,100 were taken from inside. Damage to the property was estimated at $40. There are no suspects.
June 15
East Wenatchee, burglary: Van Well Nursery, someone broke into a shed and took an aluminum tool box, a wench off of a trailer and a wench battery. The total value of the items was estimated at $1,500. Damage to the lock was estimated at $25. There are no suspects.
June 16
Orondo, disturbance: 400 block of Lake View Drive, there was a report of a man at a construction site blocking exit from the site. The deputy arrived and learned that a man in a pickup truck had come and confronted workmen at the site regarding construction beginning earlier in the morning than allowed by county code. The person was advised to contact the sheriff’s office directly if he encounters a similar problem again.
Orondo, vehicle theft: 10 block of North Shore Drive, a cargo trailer valued at $3,500 containing tools valued at $20,000 was stolen from a construction site overnight.
Waterville, harass/threat: 400 block of South Franklin Avenue, a 15-year-old girl reported receiving text messages from an unknown person. The case is under investigation.
June 17
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 800 block of South Lamplight Lane, a wallet containing $200 in cash, two debit cards and two credit cards was taken from an unlocked vehicle during the night. There are no leads.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: Parkette Street Southeast and South Perry Avenue, a work trailer valued at $6,100 containing tools valued at $20,000 was taken from a house under construction.
East Wenatchee, theft: 2100 Sixth Street Southeast, an old metal electronic fuel pump was taken from an orchard. There was no estimated value of the pump.