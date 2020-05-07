April 20
Bridgeport Bar, fraud/forgery: 10 block of Riggs Road, a caregiver was accused of stealing a pellet gun, pistol and jewelry and of using the victim’s credit cards and checking account. After the deputy completed an investigation, the complainant decided not to press charges and signed declination of prosecution paperwork.
April 24
Waterville, theft: 100 block of Hummingbird Road, there was an accusation that a neighbor was taking items from a shed and using the power supply from the property. The suspect had a conflicting story and the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: The complainant reported that someone contacted on Twitter had requested an exchange of checks. No banking information was provided and no money was lost. The deputy counseled the complainant on this type of fraud scheme.
April 27
Rimrock Meadows, suspicious: 4100 block of Tumbleweed Way, the reporting party located an unknown motorcycle on his or her property. The motorcycle showed up as stolen out of Rock Springs, Wyoming. There is no suspect information.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 2500 block of Norman Lane, a vehicle valued at $2,000 was reported as stolen from the location. There are no suspects.
April 28
East Wenatchee, burglary: 600 block of South Larch Avenue, tools and racing supplies with an estimated value of $5,000 were taken from an enclosed garage within the last six months.
April 30
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone opened an account with Douglas County in the reporting party’s name. The reporting party was not aware of missing anything.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 3100 block of Fourth Street Southeast, someone burned an orchard pile during the night. The fire damaged 20 nearby trees, each valued at $1,000. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the personal information of an Eastmont School District employee.