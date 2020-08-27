Aug. 14
Waterville, malicious mischief: 400 block of Road C Northwest, someone tipped over and broke a mailbox valued at $20. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: The seller of a product reported receiving a fraudulent cashier’s check. The seller had not sent the product.
Aug. 15
East Wenatchee, burglary: 2900 block of Blue Heron Lane, a resident reported that someone had taken a speaker bag and a subwoofer valued at a total of $300 from his home during the night. There were no signs of forced entry and no suspect information.
Aug. 16
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 2900 block of Sixth Street Southeast, a white Honda ATV that had the keys left in it was taken overnight. There are no suspects.
Aug. 17
Trinidad, recovered stolen vehicle: 10 block of Mansfield Road, a vehicle stolen out of Grant County the night before was found abandoned. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Rock Island, harass/threat: A woman reported that a person she knew had made physical threats against her on Facebook. The woman was provided information on how to start obtaining a court anti-harassment order. The deputy is waiting to obtain more information from the victim before continuing the investigation.
Aug. 18
Rock Island, theft: 1700 block of Center Street, 12 sprinklers valued at $6.50 each were taken out of an orchard during the night. A suspect was contacted and prohibited from returning to the orchard.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A man received a message from someone he thought was his son requesting a $200 Amazon gift card. He purchased the card and sent it to the person. The man was working on trying to get the funds back through Amazon.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman reported that a person she knew through a social media app said he had used her name and phone number to apply for a loan and that the police would be coming after her. She was reassured that the person would not be able to apply for a loan using only this information. Also the police would not come after someone who had been the victim of fraud.
Aug. 20
Orondo, fraud/forgery: DW Orchards, a woman in Bothell found out that her Social Security number had been used by an employee of DW Orchards. The woman spoke with the owner of the orchards. The deputy recommended the victim contact the fraud department of the Social Security Administration. The investigation is continuing.
East Wenatchee, theft: 700 block of Vista View Place, three political signs valued at $25 each were taken from a driveway.