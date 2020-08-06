July 25
Waterville, burglary: 400 block of South Chelan Avenue, three teenage boys were seen running out of an abandoned residence. Nothing was missing from the residence.
East Wenatchee, scam: A woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be Apple Computer support saying she needed to purchase $1,500 in eBay gift cards and send the card information in order to prevent her personal information from being distributed. The woman bought the cards and sent the card information. There are no suspects.
July 26
Orondo, recovered stolen vehicle: Davis Lane and Highway 97, a boat that had been stolen out of Chelan County was found on private property. The boat owner was notified and came to take custody of the boat. There are no suspects.
July 27
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 2200 block of North Ashland Avenue, a 2006 KTM 525 dirt bike was stolen from a residence within the previous three days. The bike was valued at $4,000. There are no suspects.
July 28
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: A woman reported that funds deposited into a GoFundMe account to pay for her husband’s funeral expenses were taken by the person who set up the account. The deputy completed a report regarding the incident.