May 29
East Wenatchee, theft: 3400 block of South Tyee Place, a man who had been away from his property for about a year reported that some items had been moved onto the property and some removed. Missing items included an outdoor faucet and the dash of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck. The items were valued at $154. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, theft: 1900 block of Bluegrass Avenue, a package with contents valued at $310 was taken from a porch. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, small scrapes were made on the hood of a 2015 Subaru within the last two weeks. Damage was estimated at $200. There are no suspects.
May 30
Rock Island, fraud: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, drugs: A syringe containing a dark-colored liquid was found outdoors. The deputy collected the syringe and placed it in evidence for destruction.
Waterville, property: 14000 block of Highway 2, someone turned in part of a firearm he had located by the side of the road. The part was collected and put into evidence for safekeeping.
June 1
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
Waterville, burglary: 400 block of East Birch Street, the back door of a residence was kicked in sometime between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. There was no evidence of anything missing. There are no suspects.
Waterville, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
June 2
Waterville, theft: 200 block of Pinewoods Way, a package containing two towels was taken from a barrel near a row of mailboxes.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A case of unemployment fraud was reported.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: Someone opened a fraudulent account through Verizon using the reporting party’s personal information.
East Wenatchee, theft: 3400 block of South Tyee Place, six cast iron clawfoot bathtubs with values ranging from $300 to $700, two crates of bathtub feet valued at $450 each and a jobsite toolbox valued at $250 were taken from an outdoor location. There are no suspects.
Waterville, malicious mischief: 400 block of Falcon Ridge Road, a passenger rear window of a Kia Sorento was broken out with a rock and paint on the vehicle was scratched. Damage was estimated at $3,000 to $4,000.
June 3
Waterville, theft: 100 block of Chipmunk Trail Road, a package containing two ankle wraps valued at $39 was taken out of a mailbox on Badger Mountain Road. The package was later recovered empty. There are no suspects.
Waterville, scam: A woman sent five $900 money orders to a person she had met on an online dating site and had been communicating with for about seven months. The subject had identified himself with a false name. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: A battery was stolen off of a utility trailer during the night. It will cost about $90 to replace the battery.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2600 block of 26th Court Northeast, someone threw a rock into a shop window. The reporting party said he had also had a Makita 4.5-inch grinder valued at $140 stolen a few weeks ago.
Bridgeport, burglary: 1700 block of Foster Creek Avenue, a woman returned to her apartment after being gone all day and found that her and her children’s items had been ransacked. Jewelry, women’s clothes, a blanket and bags valued at $4,600 were missing. The deputy evaluated suspect information and arrested Yasmin Vasquez, 25, of Brewster, on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree theft.