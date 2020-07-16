July 3
Bridgeport, burglary: 1100 block of Fairview Avenue, access was gained to a trailer by removing plywood off of a window that had previously been broken. Nothing was reported missing and there were no suspects.
July 4
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 500 block of South Mary Avenue, someone entered three unlocked vehicles parked at a residence and took wallets out of two of the vehicles. A neighbor later reported finding the wallets in his yard. The only thing missing from the wallets was a $100 bill. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 37th Street Loop Trail parking, a window was broken out of a vehicle. A purse, wallet and fireworks were taken from inside. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $300 and the total value of the items taken was estimated at $767. There are no suspects.
Orondo, marine: Orondo Boat Launch, the marine patrol assisted in helping a disabled vessel to shore.
July 5
Rock Island, littering: Rock Island Grade Road, milepost 1, a bag of trash and some decking material was dumped along the roadway. There was a piece of mail among the trash, but deputies were unable to contact the addressee.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 300 block of South Mary Lane, a pistol valued at $585 was taken from an unlocked vehicle about two nights before.
July 6
Orondo, malicious mischief: 200 block of Lakefront Drive, eggs were thrown at a house. There are no suspects.
July 7
East Wenatchee, theft: Highway 2, milepost 133, three heavy equipment batteries were taken out of Transportation and Land Services road machines over the past two weekends. Each of the batteries was valued at $140. There was a lock enclosing one of the battery cases, which was cut off, causing damage to a backhoe. There are no suspects.
Waterville, malicious mischief: South Chelan Avenue and East Birch Street, someone damaged the control console and remote control for an asphalt roller belonging to Central Washington Asphalt. The case is under investigation.
July 8
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 400 block of South Mason Avenue, a video surveillance camera captured a person attempting to enter a vehicle. The individual on the footage had not yet been identified at the time of the report.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: McDougall & Sons Inc., the paint on a vehicle was scratched and two of the vehicle’s tires were slashed. Video surveillance captured a suspect near the vehicle. Enough evidence was obtained to charge the suspect with third-degree malicious mischief.
Rock Island, disturbance: 100 block of Rock Island Drive, a person showed up at a private residence with a club and was belligerent. The person left the residence after the resident picked up a golf club in response. The resident wanted the person to be formally prohibited from returning to the property and this information was passed on to the person.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2600 block of Gun Club Road, the license plate off of a boat trailer was stolen within the previous week. The case is inactive pending leads.