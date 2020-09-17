Sept. 4
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2400 block of Third Street Northeast, two unlocked vehicles were entered in front of a bed and breakfast. A camera, medical insurance cards and a wallet with $10 cash and a debit card in it were taken from one vehicle. The insurance cards and driver’s license from the wallet had been recovered and entered as property prior to the report. Nothing was missing from the other vehicle, but it had evidently been rummaged through. There was video footage of the prowls and deputies are following up on a lead.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2400 block of Fifth Street Northeast, a vehicle was ransacked and the owner estimated that $250 in gift cards may have been taken from the glove compartment. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 300 block of South Nevada Avenue, up to $25,000 worth of tools were taken from the back of an unlocked truck. The owner of the truck was trying to compile a list of the tools and serial numbers.
Sept. 5
Waterville, theft: 10 block of Road A Southwest, a woman reported that blades were missing from a windmill sometime within the last few months.
Sept. 8
Bridgeport, burglary: 1600 block of Foster Avenue, there was a report of unidentified men at a property. When the deputy arrived, the men were gone. The owner later checked the property and found that three firearms were missing. There are no leads.
Orondo, theft: 21300 block of Highway 97, two batteries valued at $140 each were taken from a trailer, in addition to a toolbox valued at $20, tools valued at $100 and a power cord. Both coolant lines running from the heater to the engine had also been cut. The case is inactive pending leads.
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 900 block of Maple Street, a neighbor reported that he saw a few men attempting to steal a go-cart from in front of a property and then trying to enter a home. Nothing appeared to be taken, but the chain securing the go-cart was partially cut and a pair of bolt cutters had been left behind. The case is under investigation.
Bridgeport, burglary: 900 block of Maple Street, a woman said she was missing about $2,000 worth of jewelry from a home that had been severely damaged by fire.
East Wenatchee, theft: Granite Construction, someone cut power supply lines to a crushing plant and took about $1,200 worth of copper wire. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 500 block of South Iowa Avenue, an unlocked vehicle was entered and a wallet with credit cards in it was taken. The credit cards had been used at Fred Meyer and Ace Hardware. The East Wenatchee Police Department is investigating the use of the credit cards to see if this can provide a lead.
Sept. 10
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Grant Road, two vehicles were entered and rummaged through. Nothing was taken. The case is closed pending leads.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 10 block of Makenna Lane, an unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through. Nothing was taken. The case is closed pending leads.
Bridgeport, burglary: 900 block of Maple Street, a woman said three suitcases filled with clothing and jewelry and two snow tires were taken from a residence that had been evacuated. The woman said the door to the home had been left unlocked.
Bridgeport Bar, burglary: 400 block of Highway 173, someone tried to break into a home that had been evacuated. The cables to a video surveillance camera and solar motion light had been cut. There were pry marks on the door. The woman suspected her brother, who felt that she had taken property that belonged to him. Ramiro Sanchez-Acebedo, 29, of Brewster, was interviewed and admitted to trying to enter the home. Sanchez-Acebedo was taken into custody on suspicion of residential burglary, theft and malicious mischief.