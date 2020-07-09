June 25
East Wenatchee, burglary: Rock Island Road and Eller Street Southeast, a chain link fence at a construction site was cut and copper wire valued at $500 was taken from the site. The damage to the fence was also valued at $500. There are no suspects.
Orondo, fraud/forgery: 100 block of East Entiat Drive, a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using the personal information of someone who is employed with Dell Computer Co.
June 26
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 200 block of Eller Street, an unlocked vehicle was entered during the night and a credit card was stolen.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 600 block of Highline Drive, a pair of socks and a wallet containing $60 in cash, three credit cards and a Social Security card were taken from an unlocked truck.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A person responded to an online advertisement for an RV and wired $11,000 to the seller. After wiring the money, the person was unable to regain contact with the seller. The case was referred to detectives for follow up.
Palisades, theft: 1800 block of Palisades Road, someone broke through a locked gate within the last week and stole a 10-foot-long fiberglass boat valued at $2,500. Damage to the gate was estimated at $150.
June 27
Rock Island, vehicle theft: Hideaway Lake, a vehicle valued at $1,000 was taken while the owner was at the lake fishing. The ignition of the vehicle did not work, and the owner used a screwdriver to start the vehicle. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, weapons violation: 5400 block of Rock Island Road, a man was issued a criminal citation for pointing a gun at a neighbor’s dog.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 3900 block of Blueridge Drive, a vehicle was keyed sometime between June 24 and 27. The case is inactive pending leads.
Orondo, marine: 1 block of North Worthen Street, the sheriff’s office marine unit assisted in the rescue of a kayaker from the river. The kayaker was located, transported to shore and taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of South Melody Lane, work keys were taken out of an unlocked personal truck.
June 29
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 100 block of Northwest Porters Court, someone threw rocks at a residence and broke an outdoor lamp. Damage was estimated at $50. A vehicle parked at the location was also keyed.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 200 block of South Mystical Avenue, someone entered a work truck and stole two pistols from the center console. The combined value of the pistols was $1,100. There were no signs of forced entry.
Orondo, fraud/forgery: 10 block of Drinkwater Drive, a couple received notice that their Chase checking account had been overdrawn by $200. They did not have a Chase checking account, so it appeared someone had opened a fraudulent account using their personal information. The couple is working with Chase’s fraud department to resolve the issue.
Withrow, disturbance: 600 block of Silico Street, there was a report of neighbors trying to start an argument. The case was cleared by contact.
Rock Island, property: Saunders Avenue and Rock Island Road, a wallet that had previously been reported as stolen was found and returned to the owner. A gift card, Costco card and bank card were missing from inside.
June 30
Orondo, suspicious: Old Ferry Road and Highway 2, a go-cart was dumped in an orchard. The go-cart turned out to have been stolen and was returned to the owner.
July 1
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using the personal information of a Washington State Department of Transportation employee.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 4000 block of Bluecrest Drive, a woman claimed that someone had entered her residence and then fled when he realized she had seen him. The deputy checked the area and was not able to find a person fitting the woman’s description.
July 2
Orondo, disturbance: Beebe Bridge Park, Chelan County PUD workers called the sheriff’s office when they had difficulty getting a group of people to leave the campground. The people left without incident after contact with the deputy.
Waterville, burglary: Waterville Pool, four juveniles entered the pool area and caused some damage, including breaking boards off the bleachers and possibly breaking some light bulbs. Total damage was estimated at $200. The juveniles and their parents were contacted and town representatives signed declination of prosecution paperwork.