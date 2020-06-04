May 19
Bridgeport, drugs: 1500 block of Douglas Avenue, a deputy obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and residence. Evidence was found to charge Michelle E. Casarez, 30, of Bridgeport, with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Casarez was arrested on these charges and on an outstanding warrant for escape from community custody. She was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
May 22
Waterville, malicious mischief: 100 block of Hummingbird Road, sometime since May 14 a chain used to secure a gate was cut and shortened and then put back together. Garbage and debris were dumped on the property. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, drugs: Wenatchee Valley Salvage, a baggie of a substance that appeared to be cocaine was found in a vehicle that had been turned into the company. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 700 block of Upper Daniels Road, wire holding a political sign to a fence was cut and the sign was removed. Total loss was estimated at $50. There are no suspects.
Waterville, littering: 400 block of Ruud Canyon Road, furniture was dumped in the road. There are no suspects. Transportation and Land Services was called to clean up the site.
East Wenatchee, theft: 18000 block of Badger Mountain Road, two game cameras valued at $75 each were taken from private property.
East Wenatchee, theft: 500 block of South Iowa Avenue, the reporting party claimed a package addressed to him had been delivered to the wrong address and the recipient refused to give it to him. The reporting party will follow up with the company from which the package was ordered and with the delivery company.
May 25
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: Bridgeport Elementary School, windows valued at $2,500 were broken at the school. The Sheriff’s Office is currently pursuing leads.
May 26
East Wenatchee, theft: 200 block of 21st Street Northwest, a battery valued at $250 was taken from an excavator at a job site. There are no suspects.
Orondo, property: Orondo Marketplace, a pistol was left in the restroom of the establishment. The pistol was collected by deputies and entered into evidence for safekeeping.
Palisades, burglary: 10 block of Trails End Road, damage was done to a door and exterior of a residence. No entry was made to the residence. Damage was estimated at $450. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 2800 block of Second Street Southeast, two subjects were seen leaving the location in a vehicle. Upon investigation it was found that the latch had been broken on a gas pump and 97 gallons of gas valued at $194 had been taken. There are no suspects.
May 27
Waterville, suspicious: East Ash Street and North Jefferson Street, a U.S. Census worker reported that undocumented ballots had been left on doors in the area.
Rock Island, fraud/forgery: A man received a deposit of $9,100 in his bank account deposited by someone he had befriended on the internet who claimed to be a country musician. He was asked to purchase gift cards and send them back to the person. The man did not send any money and contacted the bank to freeze the account’s funds.
Orondo, marine: 10 block of Orondo Point Lane, two subjects were stuck in an inflatable boat about 25 yards off shore. They were helped to shore by another boat.
May 28
East Wenatchee, theft: 500 block of Lacey Place Northeast, a package containing $12 worth of disinfecting wipes was taken from a porch. There are no suspects.