Aug. 27
Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 2000 block of Columbia Avenue, someone knocked over beehives at a residence. The hives were not broken.
Aug. 28
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 800 block of North Kentucky Avenue, a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, medications and medical devices valued at a total of $1,000 were taken from an unlocked vehicle during the night. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 2400 block of Northwest Columbia Avenue, graffiti was applied to political campaign signs. There are no suspects.
Aug. 29
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 400 block of South Kentucky Avenue, someone spray painted a vehicle during the night. Damage was estimated at $6,000. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 1800 block of Fifth Street Northeast, two vehicles were tagged with spray paint, causing damage in excess of $1,000. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, littering: West Sunrise Lane and Helena Road, garbage was dumped along the roadway. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 400 block of South Kentucky Avenue, a fence was spray painted. There are no suspects.
Aug. 30
Waterville, theft: 200 block of West Locust Street, a woman complained that a family member had taken a computer, keys and jewelry valued at over $30,000. The deputy is following up on the case.
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 2200 block of Columbia Boulevard, a vehicle was stolen from the location and recovered from another location within Bridgeport. No charges are being pursued.
Sept. 1
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 300 block of 23rd Street Northeast, a BB struck a window of a residence and penetrated the outer pane. There are no suspects.
Sept. 2
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 600 block of East Locust Street, a pink Apple iPod valued at $150 was taken from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 15000 block of Highway 2, a Marlin 22-caliber rifle valued at $250 was taken from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 600 block of East Locust Street, an obd2 code reader valued at $100 was taken from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
Orondo, recovered stolen vehicle: 10 block of Stafford Road, a red 4-wheeler was found parked behind orchard cabins. The 4-wheeler was identified as one that had been stolen out of East Wenatchee. It was returned to the owner.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 15000 block of Highway 2, fuel, a handgun and ammunition were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 600 block of East Locust Street, someone rummaged through the center console and glove compartment of an unlocked vehicle. Two beers were missing from an outdoor refrigerator and a small propane torch valued at $65 was also missing from the property. There are no suspects.
Waterville, vehicle prowl: 100 block of North Jefferson Street, registration and proof of insurance documentation were taken from an unlocked vehicle. There are no suspects.