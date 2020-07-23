July 9
East Wenatchee, theft: 2800 block of Aspen Shores Drive, a no trespassing sign was missing from a yard.
July 10
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 10 block of Blue Grade Road, a vehicle drove through a yard during the night, running over a wheelbarrow and a mailbox. Damage was estimated at $80. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 10 block of South Nile Avenue, a generator was stolen from a property within the last two weeks and tree trimmings were dumped on the property within the last week. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: A woman reported receiving an email that she thought was a from a friend requesting she purchase four iTunes cards and send photos of the cards and PINs to the email address. She did this, and later called the friend and found out that the friend had not made this request. She called Apple and was able to cancel the cards before they were used.
July 12
Trinidad, trespass: 400 block of Stuhlmiller Road, there was a report of someone driving through a wheat field in a UTV. The deputy located the person and educated them regarding trespassing laws. The reporting party did not wish to pursue charges.
Rock Island, theft: 5300 block of Rock Island Road, four lavender plants valued at a total of $40 were taken from a property. There are no suspects.
July 13
East Wenatchee, burglary: 500 block of North Montclair Avenue, someone used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle parked outside to open a garage during the night. Tools, medications and additional items were taken from the garage. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: Eastmont Baptist Church, irrigation equipment valued at $100 was taken between July 10 and 12.
Mansfield, theft: 100 block of South Mansfield Boulevard, two downriggers valued at a total of $900 were taken from a boat. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 3500 block of Northeast Reid Court, packages were stolen off of a doorstep.
July 14
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 100 block of South Mystical Avenue, two vehicles at a residence were entered. A set of De Wall drill bits valued at $26 was taken out of one of the vehicles. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 200 block of South Mystical Avenue, a deputy investigating a vehicle prowl in the area located a vehicle with its door ajar. The deputy contacted the registered owner, who reported that a blood sugar meter in a case and some test strips valued at $30, as well as Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $150, were missing from the vehicle. The owner reported that the vehicle had been left unlocked.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Maryhill Street Southeast, video surveillance captured a vehicle being entered around 1 a.m. by a man wearing a baseball cap and hooded jacket. The man took a $5 bill from the vehicle.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Treat Street Southeast, a deputy located a vehicle with its door ajar. The owner checked the vehicle and said that someone had obviously entered it, but nothing was missing.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Treat Street Southeast, video surveillance captured a subject entering an unlocked vehicle. It did not appear that anything was missing from the vehicle.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Maryhill Street, a vehicle was entered and items were moved around. It didn't appear that anything was taken from the vehicle.
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2200 block of Fancher Heights Boulevard, the back window of a vehicle was open and things were out of place. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Orondo, accident, no injury: 200 block of Brays Landing Road, a 2000 Chevy Cavalier pulled out in front of another vehicle and the vehicles collided. The driver of the Cavalier fled on foot through a nearby orchard. The next day the deputy was provided with information about the location of the suspect driver. The man was issued citations for failure to yield, hit-and-run attended and driving without a valid operator’s license.
July 15
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2500 block of Northeast Noble Loop, a Springfield XD .40-caliber pistol was stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: 10 block of Fraley Lane, a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed using the personal information of a Les Schwab employee.
Mansfield, theft: 10 block of South Mansfield Boulevard, a 10-foot Livingston boat that had been leaning against a garage was taken sometime within the previous few days. The boat was valued at $500. There are no suspects.
July 16
Waterville, littering: 100 block of Hummingbird Road, several bags of garbage, a toilet and an office chair were dumped in a driveway. The case is inactive pending leads.