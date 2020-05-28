May 18
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 2000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, a man who previously lived in an apartment returned to the apartment and kicked and banged on the door, attempting to be admitted. Damage to the door was estimated at $250. He also took $20 from the apartment. The man was issued citations for third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
May 19
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 4000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, a woman reported that someone had been pulling leaves and branches off of her cherry trees over the past week. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: BJ’s Sunset Highway, the business received a counterfeit $20 bill several days ago. The bill was turned over to the deputy.
Bridgeport, burglary: 400 block of 14th Street, a gold iPhone 7 was taken from a residence. The victim identified a suspect who was interviewed by the deputy. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
May 20
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 2000 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue, someone stole three batteries from a worksite truck within the past three weeks. The batteries were valued at $300 each. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 100 block of Manhattan Square, someone stole registration tabs off of two vehicles. There are no suspects.
East Wenatchee, theft: 200 block of North Nancy Avenue, a political sticker was stolen off a trailer.
May 21
Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 1800 block of Conklin Street, a green 1996 Honda Accord that had been left unlocked was taken during the night. The vehicle, valued at $1,500, was signed as stolen and the case is closed pending leads.