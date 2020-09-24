Sept. 11
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 400 block of Neptune Place, two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through during the night. A wallet valued at $60 containing credit cards, identification and cash was taken. There are no suspects.
Waterville, property: 100 block of West Poplar Street, a vehicle was found on the property, collected by a deputy and placed into evidence.
Sept. 12
Waterville, theft: 100 block of Hummingbird Road, an electric box from a vacant mobile home was taken. The box was valued at $600. There are no suspects.
Waterville, property: Pine Canyon, identification documents, gift cards and debit cards were found near the highway. The items were placed into evidence.
Waterville, scam: A man reported receiving harassing phone calls after getting a notification that he had won a truck in an online giveaway. The man was told that the offer and calls were a scam and he should not give out any personal information. There was no loss of money or disclosure of information.
Sept. 13
Waterville, disturbance: 200 block of North Jackson Street, there was a verbal and physical dispute between family members. Because of the complexity of the occurrences, and because of differing statements, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review of fourth-degree assault charges.
Sept. 14
East Wenatchee, malicious mischief: 300 block of South Nevada Avenue, someone damaged a vehicle brake line. Damage was estimated at $50. There are no suspects.
Bridgeport, theft: 900 block of Maple Street, two rifles and a handgun valued at a total of $1,500 were stolen from the outside of a house that burned in the Pearl Hill wildfire. There are no suspects.
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1400 block of Denny Place, a wallet with a driver’s license and bank cards in it was taken from a vehicle. There are no suspects.
Sept. 15
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1400 block of Denny Place, a wallet containing a driver’s license, bank cards and $20 cash was taken from a vehicle. Some video footage was available.
East Wenatchee, fraud/forgery: 10 South Lee Court, a man received numerous calls from Mexico. It was suspected that a former employee had been using the man’s business name to offer visas fraudulently on social media. The sheriff’s office is working with the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the case.
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1440 block of Center Street, an unlocked vehicle was entered. Nothing was missing. Some video footage was available and is being scrutinized.
Rock Island, vehicle prowl: 1400 block of Denny Place, a gun valued at $500 and a knife valued at $155 were taken from an unlocked vehicle.