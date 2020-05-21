May 8
East Wenatchee, burglary: 10 block of Lindwood Street Northeast, a man reported that a woman he knew had broken into his house and would not leave. There was a “no contact” order on file. Sashini G. Sackatook, 25, of Wenatchee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of violation of a no contact order. Potential charges of burglary were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.
East Wenatchee, graffiti: 1800 block of Glen Street Northeast, graffiti was applied to a fence. There are no suspects.
Orondo, disturbance: Pine Canyon Growers, an employee who had been fired refused to leave the premises and damaged some equipment valued at between $250 and $300. Jaime Ramirez-Pacheco, 19, of East Wenatchee, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Ramirez-Pacheco was also permanently prohibited from returning to the premises.
Rock Island, vehicle theft: 5600 block of Nature Shores Drive, a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse valued at $5,000 was stolen sometime since May 1. There are no suspects.
Palisades, trespass: 10 block of Douglas Creek Road, individuals riding 4-wheelers on private property were contacted and formally prohibited from returning to the property.
East Wenatchee, burglary: 1300 block of Tractor Loop, a man reported that a woman he knew had broken into his residence. The complainant completed declination of prosecution paperwork.
East Wenatchee, vehicle theft: 2100 block of Rock Island Road, a man and a woman did not return a vehicle after borrowing it for a test drive. The people selling the vehicle had only obtained the first names of the two subjects. The vehicle was signed as stolen.
May 10
Bridgeport, burglary: 2600 block of Road H Northeast, appliances valued at $4,000 were taken from a home under construction within the previous two days. There are no suspects.
May 11
Rock Island, harass/threat: 10 block of Keane Avenue, a woman reported that a man she knew was parked outside her residence. There had been previous incidences of stalking. Armando Valdez-Godina, 34, of Malaga, was apprehended during a traffic stop and arrested on suspicion of stalking and third-degree driving while license suspended. The deputy observed firearms in the vehicle and applied for a search warrant. The results of the search were not available at the time of the report.
May 12
East Wenatchee, scam: The computer of an Eastmont School District employee was hacked and the employee was threatened that the contents of the computer would be scanned and published if a sum of Bitcoin money was not received. The person did not give the scammer any money.
May 13
East Wenatchee, vehicle prowl: 700 block of North Lyle Avenue, someone entered a vehicle parked in a driveway and stole $300 cash and a pistol valued at $600. There was no sign of forced entry. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, theft: 18000 block of Badger Mountain Road, a package of prescription medication was recorded as delivered, but not received by the addressee.
Bridgeport, marine: 600 block of Old Highland Orchard Road, the sheriff’s office assisted with a woman who fell into the river after having boat problems. There was another occupant of the boat who was determined to be safe. There were no injuries.
May 14
Bridgeport, theft: 500 block of Columbia Avenue, a man and woman hired two people they did not know to pull weeds at their residence. They allowed one of the people to enter the house to take a shower. Later a wallet containing $30 in cash, a debit card, a food stamp card, a driver’s license and a medical card were found to be missing from the residence. The case is under investigation.
East Wenatchee, scam: A woman received a call advising her she had won a large prize from Publishers Clearing House and that she needed to deposit money into an account to receive her winnings. She was advised by the cashier at her bank that this was a scam. No money was lost.
Bridgeport, theft: 500 block of Columbia Avenue, a wallet valued at $17.99 was taken from a UPS package left on the porch of the residence. The case is under investigation.