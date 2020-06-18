The South Douglas Conservation District chipped brush piles at 29 homes June 10 and 11, reducing potential fuel for fires in neighborhoods.
District coordinator Carol Cowling said the chipping program is in its fourth year. It was funded the first two years by a grant from the Bureau of Land Management and the past two years by a Washington Conservation Commission Implementation Grant.
The district offers free chipping days each spring and fall.
Cowling said last week’s chipping was done at five homes in Waterville and 24 in the East Wenatchee area. This was the largest event yet, and necessitated two days rather than one.
The chipping was done by Bushmen Landscaping of Entiat.
Chips are left on the property for the owner to use in landscaping. Some who do not want the chips bring them to the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center in Wenatchee.
Fall chipping will be held at the beginning of November. It will be advertised in The Wenatchee World and Empire Press as well as in the conservation district’s newsletter, which goes out to all mailing addresses within Douglas County.
Cowling said the first year of chipping was mostly on Badger Mountain to reduce fuels there. She said the conservation district is hoping to generate renewed interest for chipping among Badger Mountain residents, and to focus one of the chipping days on the mountain this fall.
The conservation district also accepts chipping requests for any address within the county boundaries.
For more information, call 745-9160.