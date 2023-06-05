State grant will fund improvements for Waterville School District

WATERVILLE — Waterville School District has received a $1.82 million grant to improve facilities, focusing on safety and efficiency modernization.
The Small School District Modernization Grant from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction was preceded by a planning grant approved by the state legislature.
Rough estimates by the architectural firm Forte Architects, from the planning grant, suggest that $600,000 will cover the construction costs for a double-vestibule entryway system with new front office spaces.
The double-vestibule entryway system improves safety as someone walks in the vestibule, speaks to secretarial staff, then proceeds into the building, Tabatha Mires, Waterville School District superintendent, said. The redesigned office will allow most of the office staff to share a space, which will improve efficiency, Mires said
If grant funding allows, district leaders hope also to redesign the bus lanes and build a new student drop-off/pick-up area.
Rough estimates from the planning grant suggest $460,000 will cover construction of a new parking area. The district does not have a separate area, away from the drop-off/pick-up spot and walkers, for buses, Mires said.
The planning grant also suggests that $250,000 will cover the cost of moving the playground, which currently resides in the proposed drop-off/pick-up area, to the southeast corner of the school.
Since securing the $1.82 million grant, WSD seeks finalized design bids. The district is waiting to hear a bid from the Spokane architectural firm NAC, which has experience with school projects. After hearing from NAC, district leaders will decide whether to accept the bid or seek more competitive bids, Mires said.
The finalized design bid will adjust prices for inflation and determine how far the grant money will go, she said.
Schools cannot use the Small School District Modernization Grant for new buildings. The grant applies to upgrading existing facilities, Mires said. It allows small school districts to improve facilities without cost to the district, unlike school bonds.
Waterville School District plans to start the projects in the summer of 2024 and have the building ready for the 2024/2025 school year.
“The legislature has really, I believe, prioritized an investment in the facilities in small districts,” Mires said. “We have been really thankful for our local legislators. And, also, statewide there is a really strong understanding of the challenges in small, rural districts to modernize facilities because of the cost and the burden that would be to taxpayers.”
The state legislature increased funding for small district modernization grants and funded nearly the entire list of planning grants, she said.
A lawsuit sits at the Washington Supreme Court as the Wahkiakum School District, a small and rural district in southwest Washington, sued the state of Washington, according to the The Seattle Times. The Wahkiakum School District could not finance capital projects with bonds, and much of its building remains in disrepair. The district argues that using local taxpayers to fund construction costs violates the state’s constitution.
