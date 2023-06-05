State grant will fund improvements for Waterville School District

WATERVILLE — Waterville School District has received a $1.82 million grant to improve facilities, focusing on safety and efficiency modernization.

The Small School District Modernization Grant from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction was preceded by a planning grant approved by the state legislature.

Waterville school's current hallway. 
The current entryway at the Waterville school, without a proposed double-vestibule entryway system. 
Waterville School District proposes a double-vestibule entryway system and new office space, seen here in an early design. 
This rough proposal, made under a planning grant three years ago, shows proposed changes to the outside of the Waterville School District building, including a new pick-up/drop-off area.


