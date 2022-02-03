Purchase Access

My memories of salsa go way back to a little Mexican restaurant called Pepe's. It was considered a reward for fasting at lent, and wow, was it a great incentive. My sister and I were so hungry, we thought we were going to die, but we survived. Pepe's had HOT salsa and HOT guacamole. They weren't kidding around. But it all tasted so good, especially after not eating all day, that I kept dipping my tortilla chips into it, then gulping ice water. I have had many chances to try different salsas over the ages, and have found this one to be my favorite. It is very forgiving and you can easily adjust it to your taste buds.

Salsa Seven

Ingredients:

15 large ripe tomatoes

6 jalapenos

5 limes

1 - 3 bunches fresh cilantro

1 onion

1 bulb garlic

2 tsp.salt

Optional:

¼ - ½ cup apple cider vinegar

Cayenne pepper to taste

Habaneros

Tools

Large food processor

Extra large mixing bowl

Mason jars with lids

Canning funnel

Tips

We have a cute little funnel gadget that fits perfectly into the mason jar opening, so when you ladle the salsa into the jars, you won't spill it all over the edges. Sometimes the jalapenos just aren't hot, so feel free to add some cayenne, or a habanero or two to spice it up.

Directions:

Clean and prepare all the vegetables by cutting each into small enough pieces to feed into your food processor. I usually try to put a little of each vegetable into each run. And yes, I leave the jalapeno seeds in. The limes are used for squeezing and thoroughly mixing into the completely processed salsa along with the salt and vinegar. Taste your salsa and add additional ingredients to satisfy your taste buds. I usually add a little extra salt and/or vinegar if the jars will be sitting in the fridge for a few days. Ladle spoonfuls of salsa into the mason jars, cap, and place in the fridge to chill. Don't forget to save some out to munch on with some veggies or tortilla chips.

