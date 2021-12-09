Back in the late ‘90s when I went to Ohio to visit my Aunt Lucille, she taught me some of her recipes. She originally made this Tuna Melt in the oven on hamburger buns with Miracle Whip and boiled eggs. She toasted it well, then added the top half of the bun before serving. This is tuna salad squared. When you bite into it, your brain says, "YES! This is what those old boring tuna salad sandwiches always needed." I have still captured its scrumptious flavor by making a quicker, healthier version. I use the microwave to cook everything and cut down on the carbohydrates with those low-carb flour tortillas.
Tuna Melt Quesadillas
Ingredients
1 can tuna
4 ounces chopped cheddar cheese
2 low carb flour tortillas
1 can black olives (drained)
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
½ tsp. paprika
Preparation
Put 2 ounces of chopped cheese in between the flour tortillas on a microwave-safe dish and cook for 30 seconds. Flip them over and cook for an additional 30 seconds. To a separate, larger microwave-safe plate, add all the remaining ingredients, putting the 2 ounces of cheese on the top with sprinkles of paprika. Place in the microwave for a few minutes, until cheese is melted. While this is cooking, cut the quesadilla into fourths. Stick the corners under your tuna melt platter and serve immediately.
