WATERVILLE — The incumbent mayor of Waterville, Jill Thompson, seeks re-election in the 2023 general election.

Waterville mayor

Thompson wants to see several projects through, such as the Badger Mountain trail, upgrading the sewer treatment plant, and code enforcement.



