WATERVILLE — The incumbent mayor of Waterville, Jill Thompson, seeks re-election in the 2023 general election.
Thompson wants to see several projects through, such as the Badger Mountain trail, upgrading the sewer treatment plant, and code enforcement.
“We’re now on our third code enforcement officer, and we didn’t even have one for the first year I was in office,” Thompson said. “So, it’s been on me to do code enforcement, and that’s really not my job.”
Helping Waterville with economic sustainability is a priority for Thompson, who points to the downtown, with three empty buildings filled since 2020, as a success of her administration.
Thompson counts the relocation of the library into a permanent space as a success with her involvement. The library moved three times, twice into rental spaces, before arriving at its current location.
Thompson addressed the view of the mayor position involving many different responsibilities. There is a lack of understanding there is a lot going on, she said.
“Critics might say they’re frustrated with how slow things move," Thompson said. "But when your attention is divided in 25 different ways, it's hard to get movement on any one thing, in a time frame that someone may want it done."
Thompson grew up in Waterville and moved back to the town 12 years ago.
She said Waterville voters should choose her because of the experience and skills she gained as mayor.
