Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson is not certain why the town owns land on Badger Mountain, but she guesses it was to provide lumber for town buildings built in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The town also got its water from springs that ran down from Badger Mountain, Thompson said.
Waterville owns 140 acres on the mountain, much of which is located at the top of the ski hill, and at the same location on the other side of the road. The Vista House at the ski hill is on part of the property.
On the east side of the road the land affords a nice forest stroll — and the chance to view the current state of the forest, including the crowding that has prompted forester Richard Schellhaas to make recommendations to the town. He has suggested thinning in the form of commercial logging and mastication of trees that are too small to be commercially marketable.
The town hired Schellhaas with a grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to develop Waterville’s first Forest Stewardship Plan in 30 years.
All of the large trees were removed from the land about 100 years ago, Thompson said on an Aug. 9 trip to the forest. What has grown to replace them is an abundance of Douglas fir and a smaller number of ponderosa pines. The trees are so close together that the older ones are visibly stunted.
Thompson said the natural percentage of tree varieties on the mountain is 75% ponderosa pine and 25% Douglas fir. The percentage of fir to pine is now reversed, and many of the fir trees are infected with dwarf mistletoe, a species-specific parasite.
The plan Schellhaas is developing involves removing a larger number of Douglas fir trees to get the percentage back to its original level for the mountain.
Thompson said that before Europeans settled in the area, it was typical for the forest to burn every 10-15 years. Sometimes these fires were started naturally, and sometimes local Native American tribes started the fires to increase visibility or improve their ability to harvest food and hunt on the land.
A fire has not occurred on the property for 100 years, resulting in accumulation of fuel on the forest floor. This, along with the density of small, unhealthy trees, presents a serious fire risk.
Thompson pointed to one stump on Bureau of Land Management property just adjacent to the town property. The stump had been burned by wildfire three times while a living tree and had survived to grow to a large diameter. It is an object lesson in the resiliency of the original forest to fire.
The BLM property has not been thinned, and it is filled with trees of a small diameter crowded together. Debris has piled up on the forest floor.
This is one of a number of neighboring properties that could be included in the non-commercial thinning process. Thompson said that if the acreage for thinning can be increased to 300 acres, DNR will pay 75% of the cost.
Because of the thinning the town performed at the location about 30 years ago, some trees are of a large enough diameter to provide marketable lumber. Thompson said that beginning around November the town will hire a logger to take out designated trees, most of them Douglas fir.
The logger will get a cut of the price of the lumber harvested, and other earnings are expected to cover the town’s share of the non-commercial thinning, which would occur sometime next year. The overall goal is to leave trees of a variety of sizes in the forest.
Thompson said the Forest Stewardship Plan also includes the planting of larch, which is fire and drought resistant, in ravines on the property. Adding another species would help increase the forest’s biodiversity and resiliency to infections.
The town expects to receive the finalized plan from Schellhaas by early September.
Thompson said she is looking for ways that the school and community could use the forest for education and recreation. Teachers may be able to take students there to learn about forest health and stewardship. It is also possible that the town may be able to create a mountain bike path through the forest at some point.