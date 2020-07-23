Property owners will soon be able to apply to be on the town’s historic register through the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission.
Commission member Amy Larsen told the Town Council on July 7 that the commission had submitted a grant application for $6,500 to the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to hire an expert to make an inventory of historic buildings in the town.
The town will have its own historic register, separate from the state and federal registers. The inventory completed by the grant will help the commission to make more informed recommendations about which properties should be approved to be on the register.
The application form will be on the town website, and properties in all zones, including residential, will be eligible. Once an application is reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission, it will be sent to the Town Council for approval.
Buildings approved for the historic register will be designated on the town’s zoning map. According to Larsen, this will create public awareness that a particular property is of historic value.
For property owners, getting buildings on the historic register would open up access to applying for grants and tax incentives. The Historic Preservation Commission can provide guidelines for renovation and maintenance projects that the property owner chooses to undertake.
In an interview, Larsen emphasized that having property on the town’s historic register would not affect owners’ rights to develop property as they want. However, if they chose to make changes that affect the property's historic nature, that could affect the property's status on the register.