Waterville has not experienced a noticeable decline in revenue since the coronavirus hit the area in mid-March.
In fact, sales tax revenue has actually been a little higher than previous years, Mayor Jill Thompson said at the June 1 Town Council meeting. Utility bills have been paid at the usual rate.
However, there was a 35% decline in fuel tax revenue in April and May, which amounted to about $1,000.
Thompson, a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, also gave the council an update on the board’s efforts to move the area forward on the governor’s phased recovery plan. The board has applied to move the two counties into a modified Phase 2.
She said the main issue is that this area has a high rate of new incidences, largely due to working and living conditions in the fruit industry.
The area does meet other metrics the governor is considering in determining phases of recovery, including ability to do contact tracing, availability of personal protective equipment and availability of intensive care space.
Thompson said the Town Hall lobby will remain closed for now and that the library will remain closed at least until July.
Several councilmembers said people had expressed disappointment to them that the pool would not open this season.
The reason for the pool closure involves a shortage of lifeguard applicants, the inability to train new lifeguards and the uncertainty of when the county can move to Phase 3, in which pools would be legally able to open, Thompson said.
She added that even after opening is allowed, there will be many regulations related to social distancing and preventing the spread of germs, and accommodating these would be difficult for the town and for pool staff.
Thompson said that since the pool will not be spending its levy money this season, the town could consider how it might use this money to upgrade the pool facilities.
In other matters, the council set a public hearing for the June 15 meeting to finalize and adopt the six-year street plan for 2021-2026.
The plan is required by state law and shows priorities for town road work within the period. The first priority is resurfacing Chelan Avenue from Poplar Street to Third Street.
Councilmembers approved the first pay request in the amount of $228,004 from Selland Construction for the sewer improvement project now underway. Thompson said work on the Chelan Avenue portion of the project is mostly completed and that the pipe-bursting portion should begin June 11.
The council approved a real estate purchase agreement for 38 acres for the new sewer lagoon and spray field. The purchase price is $18,433 — equal to the appraisal price — and the sale is expected to close after Oct. 1.
Thompson told the council the failure of the pump of Well No. 3 was found to be related to the telemetry system and was not covered by warranty.
The town is looking into bids for cellular telemetry systems for all of the wells. The first bid was about $200,000, but included the installation of variable frequency drives, which may not need to be installed on all wells at this point. Thompson promised to get a second bid.
Thompson said three residential building permits and two business building permits are still available for 2020.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday.