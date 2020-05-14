The town of Waterville will need to replace two street lights, including the inside wiring, and repair damage to the sidewalk on Locust Street near the site of the Kopey’s Garage fire.
Three trees were also burned in the area and it is not yet clear if these will survive.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson told the Town Council at the May 4 meeting that she had contacted the town’s insurance company regarding this repair work and had not yet heard back.
Thompson said she has received an offer from the insurance company to pay for half of the costs of the mitigation work needed to secure the site after the fire. The total cost was about $5,000.
Town attorney Steve Smith reported that he has been in contact with the family of owner Ray Kope, who died in the fire. At the time of the contact, the family had begun probate of the estate and was waiting for the death certificate, Smith said. They have also inquired about a demolition permit.
Thompson said the town may need to weigh in on the stipulations of the demolition permit in order to ensure that the site is left in a safe state. This will be especially relevant for dealing with a basement area of the building, which will probably need to be filled in order to ensure safety.
Smith said the town should be able to bill the estate for the mitigation work done at the site after the fire. However, the estate will not necessarily be liable for the damage to town property.
In other matters, Thompson said the earliest the town pool could open would be July 1. Six lifeguards are needed, but so far there have only been four applications.
The town will ask staff to disinfect the bathrooms on a daily basis. Thompson said she is looking into ordering hand sanitizer dispensers for the parks and pool, but these are currently on back order.
Thompson reported that there has been a preconstruction meeting with Selland Construction on the sewer system improvement project. Some preliminary work has begun. Thompson said the town had not yet heard if it would receive the additional funds it requested from the Public Works Board for an extension of the project on Chelan Avenue from Birch Street to Walnut Street.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority has asked the town about the possibility of providing water and sewer connections for a new office building on the airport property and slightly out of the town limits. Thompson and council members decided to look into the cost before making a decision.
The Recycle Center is now open regular hours and taking aluminum cans, tin cans, No. 1 and No. 2 plastic, paper, cardboard, appliances and scrap metal. Customers are asked to stay in their cars.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Check the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us, for details.