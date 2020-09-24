Large amounts of bottled water, blankets, batteries, flashlights, non-perishable food items, baby supplies, masks and disinfecting supplies are among the many items the Waterville community has sent to Bridgeport to assist first responders and survivors of the Pearl Hill Fire.
The community also sent at least $2,800 in gift cards and 68 quilts made for Lutheran World Relief.
Waterville resident Phyllis Browning said that when she heard about the fire damage, she called Ric Bayless, pastor of Mansfield United Protestant Church, to see if there was anything she could do to help. He told her about a group making lunches for first responders as well as the need for certain items in Bridgeport.
Through the Waterville Cares email list prepared this spring for the town’s response to the pandemic, Browning was able to quickly get the word out to churches and individuals.
Browning and her husband Harry filled up a pickup truck and a car with relief items as well as makings for the lunches that were being assembled. Bayless took the relief items to Bridgeport for distribution.
By Sept. 15 Browning had gathered another load of relief items, which she delivered directly to the Wellspring of Life Church in Bridgeport. She delivered a third load Sept. 17.
Meanwhile, Kieth Finkbeiner, pastor of Gateway Ministries, had collected items from his church members. Finkbeiner said he found out about the need the afternoon of Sept. 10 and by the evening church members had come to him with donations of a variety of items that he had learned were needed.
“God took care of it in a short amount of time,” he said.
Waterville resident Jennie Munson saw a post on Bayless’ Facebook page about a group that would be putting together hygiene kits on Sept. 11. She was down in Wenatchee and bought travel-sized containers of shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes, deodorant and lotion, as well as small first-aid kits.
She also asked about buying handmade soap from Naoko Hinderer, owner of Field Moon Handmade Soaps. Hinderer donated the soap and asked what else was needed. On Sept. 11, Munson drove up to Mansfield with her daughter Elsie, a sophomore at Waterville School.
Members of United Lutheran Church heard of the effort through Munson and donated a pallet of bottled water, gift cards and the 68 quilts, which were not shipped to Lutheran World Relief this spring due to the pandemic.
By Sept. 16, a post on the Mansfield United Protestant Church website said that due to the amount of generosity that had poured out for the effort, the distribution center at Wellspring of Life Church was full and the first wave of relief efforts would be wrapping up Sept. 18. The post asked that no more food, water or toiletries be donated.
Monetary donations will be most helpful so people can pay rent, buy hay and start to rebuild.
Christ Center Cashmere has established a regional disaster relief fund at wwrld.us/32PZgFs. Donations can also be made through the Mansfield United Protestant Church at mansfieldupc.org/donations.
Both funds give 100% of donations to fire survivors, according to the post.