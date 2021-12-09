The Christmas season has officially begun in Waterville. This past Thursday evening the unseasonably warm weather exited our town, replaced by the chilly air that proclaimed winter is on its way. As darkness fell in the early evening, approximately 100 residents gathered in front of the museum to ring in the festive season with cookies, music, and the lighting of our town’s unofficial Christmas tree in a celebratory event put on by the Waterville Main Street Association.
Amy Larsen, a member of the Waterville Main Street Association, noted that in addition to the large crowd braving the cold, there were many other families sitting in their warm cars with the windows down enjoying the festivities.
Families enjoyed homemade cookies that were provided by the Federated Church and the museum opened its front doors to give families the ability to gain a respite from the cold inside the building.
Before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree, the instrumental group, The Proclaiming Brass, performed. The group is made up of local musicians Garth Hinderer, Garrett Thomsen, Bryan Thomsen, and Rachel Thomsen. Also performing during the evening’s festivities was the local trio, The Prairie Girls, Dakota Grillo, Olivia Smoke, and Abbie Smoke. Both groups regaled the crowd with a lovely assortment of Christmas songs.
It was these added elements that Larsen thought helped make this year’s event even more special.
“All of the kids and adults I noticed at the event were enjoying this annual tradition. There has always been music of one sort or another, but we feel very fortunate to have the participation and interest from young voices and instrumental groups, all local and pleased to take part,” she said.
The fun did not stop with the lighting of the tree. Afterwards, local families were treated to a visit from Frosty the Snowman who mingled with the crowd and took lots of pictures with anyone looking for the opportunity.
“The appearance of Frosty brought a touch of magic and fun and we are especially grateful to the young person who volunteered to be that Frosty,” Larsen said.
Mayor Jill Thomson, who could be found helping the event also expressed her pleasure in seeing such a good turnout.
“It was really nice to see all the families come and enjoy the music, even though the breeze was a bit cold. Also, a big thank you to the museum for opening their doors and letting us stage the event inside, out of the weather,” Thompson said.
The tree lighting celebration is not the only event the Waterville Main Street Association is sponsoring this holiday season. They are also holding the annual Main Street Business Decorating contest. The winners of this contest will be announced Dec. 11.