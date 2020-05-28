The Waterville pool will not open this year.
Mayor Jill Thompson said at the May 18 Town Council meeting that there were only three trained lifeguards available to staff the pool. With all other pools in the area closed for the season, there are no classes available to train additional lifeguards.
Thompson said Utility Superintendent Marty Ramin will fill the pool partially in June in order to test the variable frequency drive pump installed last fall.
She also said she hired one of the lifeguard applicants, Josie Flitton, as a park intern. Flitton will clean the town bathrooms, sanitize the playground equipment and maintain the sunken garden.
COVID-19
In other matters, Thompson, a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, explained the importance of testing and contact tracing to decrease the transmission rate of COVID-19 and to enable the county to move forward with reopening.
Thompson said the region now has enough supplies to test everyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or who has had contact with someone who tested positive.
She said contact tracing has been a public health mechanism in fighting a variety of communicable diseases for the past 100 years and is an important tool in checking the spread of illness.
Public works
Thompson said the town has received the $100,000 in additional funding it requested from the Public Works Board to add two manholes and a work extension to this summer’s sewer improvement project. Selland Construction is proceeding with the enhanced project, and Thompson said work has been moving forward smoothly.
Thompson said the pump for Well No. 3 had blown out the previous week. The pump was just short of a year old when it failed, and should be covered by warranty.
A repair company suggested the town move to a cellular telemetry system; the current radio telemetry system is 25 years old. The cost for the change would be about $20,000 per well — about $150,000 total.
According to the repair company, the new system could reduce demands on staff time by automatically keeping water flowing at a regular rate and monitoring a variety of parameters. Thompson said the town has enough money in the water fund to cover the project, and this money can only be used on the water system.
Town attorney Steve Smith recommended that Thompson discuss the idea with Jake Hollopeter of Anderson Perry, who has been doing engineering work for the town.
The council also scheduled a public hearing for the June 1 meeting regarding the 2021-2026 Six-Year Comprehensive Street Plan.
Forest stewardship
The town is developing a Forest Stewardship Plan for 140 acres of land it owns on Badger Mountain. The existing plan was drafted 25 years ago, Thompson said.
Thompson said she had contacted three foresters and all would charge $2,200 for fuel reduction on the land. The council approved her recommendation of Richard Schellhaas of East Wenatchee.
The Department of Natural Resources will cover half the cost, and additional funding may be available from the South Douglas Conservation District.
The next council meeting will be held by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Check the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us, for details.