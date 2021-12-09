Waterville School District was notified of a possible threat to the town's school community this past Thursday, Dec. 2. The information came from an ongoing investigation of a situation at another school in the region.
In a statement issued by Waterville Superintendent Tabatha Mires, she confirmed that the school district took immediate measures to ensure the safety of the students and staff. Local law enforcement responded and conducted an investigation before determining there was no threat.
“Waterville administration received notification of a situation at a school in our region. At the time, information provided to Waterville was very preliminary due to the situation, but there was some information about a possible connection with Waterville School. Based on this information the school was placed in a ‘secure the building’ model out of an abundance of caution. This means that students continued in classes within the building but did not move between buildings. Law enforcement was immediately notified and responded quickly with an onsite presence at the school location. After investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, Waterville School was notified that there was no threat to our school community. In addition, the situation in the area school was determined to not involve any Waterville residents,” said Superintendent Mires.
With law enforcement confirming the students’ safety, the school was able to dismiss classes at their regular time. All after school activities for the high school were canceled for Thursday afternoon. However, all scheduled activities resumed on Friday with classes scheduled to restart Monday as the school district operates on a four day school week.
