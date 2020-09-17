The Waterville Auto Court, located on South Baker Street between Walnut and Birch streets, may be transformed into residential housing with up to 10 separate units.
In order for this to happen, the block will need to be rezoned.
Brenten Lavelle, co-owner of Plains Holding Company, attended the Sept. 8 Town Council meeting to check the council’s willingness to start the rezoning process.
Lavelle said his company has put in an offer to purchase all three properties owned by Ray Kope, who died in an April fire. These include the auto court with home attached, the garage that burned down in April and Kopey’s Restaurant on Locust Street. The company would assume cleanup costs.
Councilmembers who spoke up on the issue expressed support for the ideas Lavelle presented and felt that the purchase and renovation would be a plus for the town.
Town attorney Steve Smith warned that no one can promise the change in zoning will go through and it’s a set process that takes at least 90 days. The council voted to start the process of rezoning the block.
In other matters, the council will discuss increases in water and sewer rates at Monday’s meeting, which will include a public hearing on the topic.
Mayor Jill Thompson recommended keeping water rates the same, but increasing sewer rates to pay back the loan taken out for this summer’s sewer improvement project and to put the town in a position to obtain grant funding for the sewer lagoon project that lies ahead.
Thompson said the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission had received a $6,250 grant to hire an expert to perform an inventory of historic buildings in town.
The council will hold a budget workshop from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 30, with councilmembers and the mayor meeting in person and the public attending via Zoom. Thompson said 2021 revenues are projected to be similar to 2020.
Thompson said the town has a $2,475 contract with Top Gun Painting to scrape down and paint the seven swimming pool doors and jams. Most of the pool has been painted by town staff, but the doors require special enamel that would be best applied by a professional, she said.
The Mosquito Control Board has a vacancy; contact Town Hall if interested.
Councilwoman Joyce Huber, a Link Transit board member, said Link ridership has been 70% of what it was before the pandemic. She said that in comparison most other transit systems have been running at 25-40% of their pre-pandemic ridership. All Link rides will be free through December.
The next council meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday. For more information see the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us.