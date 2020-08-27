The Waterville Pool building has been primed and is ready to be painted.
Park intern Josie Flitton, who will be a junior at Waterville School this fall, spent many of her work hours this summer on the priming project. She will be on vacation for the rest of the summer, so Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Erica Stoddard is taking over the painting.
Most of the building will be light green.
This news was part of Mayor Jill Thompson’s report to the Town Council at the Aug. 17 meeting, which also included a discussion on animal control issues.
The council voted to deny a new livestock permit for a horse on the grounds that the property did not have the required one-quarter acre available for the horse. The horse is already on the property; councilmembers said residents should obtain permits for animals before bringing them into town.
A lingering issue with alpine goats on a property was discussed, and Thompson told the council that before the next meeting the owners would receive a letter requesting that they remove the goats.
Councilman Michael Davies said he feels there is a degree of inconsistency in town enforcement of the animal code.
Thompson guessed that only about half of the dogs in town are licensed. She said licensing fees are important for the town as they help pay for Humane Society services.
She also reiterated from the last meeting the fact that the town does not have an ordinance establishing fines for bringing animals other than dogs into town without first licensing them.
Code enforcement issues were also discussed, with the primary question being the progress on cleanup at the Kopey’s Garage fire site. Town attorney Steve Smith said the cleanup was delayed because of a potential sale of the three properties owned by Ray Kope.
Smith said he thinks the sale will close in about a month. The buyer will be responsible for any cleanup that remains after the sale is finalized.
Thompson said the town’s sewer project had been completed other than some paperwork, and she believes it will come in under budget. Utility Superintendent Marty Ramin observed a significant drop in the influx of ground water into the system, which was the goal of the project.
The council discussed the Capital Facilities Plan for 2021-26, which will be approved through the annual budgeting process that begins with a workshop in September.
Thompson said some planned purchases will no longer be necessary. For example, a new workstation for Town Hall was already purchased with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Thompson, a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, said the curve of COVID-19 cases in the area appears to be heading down. Chelan and Douglas counties are just behind Okanogan County as being the state’s hot spots for the virus, however.
Gov. Jay Inslee has announced some special resources the area will receive, including help from a retired Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologist who lives in the area; test kits for nasal swabs, which can be administered more easily and comfortably than the nasopharyngeal swabs; quicker processing of results; and the hiring of nurses and support staff for contact tracing.
Thompson said the Historic Preservation Commission had a Zoom meeting with evaluators for a $6,500 grant from the state Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation. She said the meeting went well and she feels commission members made a good impression in terms of being prepared and showing concern for the town.
Bruce Clark of Blue Rooster Services presented a video during the meeting. Thompson said the commission should find out in September whether it received the grant, which will be used for an inventory of historic buildings in town.
The next council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Town Hall will be closed Sept. 7 for Labor Day.