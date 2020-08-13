Is Waterville’s animal code fair?
This was one of the issues touched on at the Aug. 3 Town Council meeting. Mayor Jill Thompson mentioned that there is a late fee for people who neglect to renew licenses for dogs, but no penalty for those who neglect to license other animals.
Pygmy goats are allowed for children participating in 4-H or other agricultural organizations, but not for other residents. Larger goats are not allowed in town, though some people have enough space to keep them.
These concerns were thrown out for future consideration in light of a number of animal control cases that are ongoing, including a family that hasn’t purchased licenses for their dogs and another that has alpine goats within town limits.
In other matters, the council approved a $165,000 pay request for the sewer improvement project, which included payments to Selland Construction and the engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates. Thompson said the project has run under budget so far. Manholes were to be installed starting this week.
Thompson said Utility Superintendent Marty Ramin received a bid from a third company to install a cellular telemetry system for town wells. The bid was about half of what two companies had already bid for the project, and Ramin was analyzing the new bid to determine why it was so much lower.
Regarding the town’s Forest Stewardship Plan for land on Badger Mountain, Thompson said the forester has estimated he will be able to submit an official report by the beginning of September. The council approved putting in a permit request for commercial thinning to get healthier spacing between the trees.
Thompson said the thinning would begin in November and would be timed so that it does not affect the ski season, though much of the town property is on the other side of Badger Mountain Road from the ski hill. Some nearby landowners may take part in the thinning.
Non-commercial thinning would begin next year, Thompson said. The ultimate goal is for the forest to have a mix of trees of various sizes.
Thompson, a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, said COVID-19 cases are still climbing in the area and encouraged everyone to wear face coverings in indoor public places. She said that the district is conducting a national search for an administrator to replace Barry Kling, who retired at the end of June. Bruce Buckles is the interim administrator.
The Historic Preservation Commission is still waiting to see if it will receive a $6,500 grant, which it plans to use to hire an expert to conduct an inventory of historic buildings in town.
Councilman Michael Davies asked for updates on a tree blocking the view at an intersection on Columbia Street, a broken window on a Main Street building, cleanup of the Kopey’s Garage fire and fire hydrant testing.
In terms of the garage cleanup, town attorney Steve Smith said that last he heard, the family had a buyer interested in the properties that had belonged to Ray Kope and was waiting to see if a deal could be made, providing funds for cleanup.
The council discussed fire trucks filling up at hydrants, rather than at the filling station near the cemetery, which taps into the town’s irrigation water line. It was agreed that in an emergency situation the trucks should fill up at the most convenient spot, but if they are just filling up after a fire, that should be done at the irrigation water station.
Thompson said she would talk with District No. 1 Fire Chief Dale Jordan to see what he thinks would be the best way to approach this issue.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. For details see the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us.