The sign dedicating Mayor Royal J. DeVaney Park has been found and will be re-erected in the park soon.
Mayor Jill Thompson announced during the July 6 Town Council meeting that the sign, which was reported stolen from the park Nov. 18, had been located by a property owner in a lean-to shed on his property. It was not known who put the sign there.
In other matters, the council discussed a July 2 incident in which four juveniles entered the pool area and damaged the bleachers. Thompson said the town was looking into obtaining security cameras to monitor the parks and pool area.
Josie Flitton, a high school student working for the town this summer, has been cleaning the interior walls of the pool building in preparation for painting, Thompson said. Flitton is also working to disinfect the playground equipment and bathrooms.
Thompson said this summer’s sewer system improvement project was mostly completed and a project walk-through was planned for July 7. Four new pre-fabricated manholes are scheduled to be installed near the beginning of August and other finishing touches completed at that time.
Thompson also told the council she had inquired into recent Wenatchee Valley Humane Society activity and discovered that the organization was investigating complaints it received. At the last meeting, councilmembers and Thompson had wondered what work the Humane Society was doing during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned whether the town was getting service in return for its payments.
The Humane Society recently investigated and addressed a complaint regarding a residence that was keeping seven dogs, Thompson said. The town only allows three dogs per residence.
The council discussed a request for the provision of water for a company that originally planned to be located at the airport, but is now considering property just north of town limits within the urban growth area.
Councilmembers, Thompson and town attorney Steve Smith agreed that property owners who want town utility service should go through the process of annexing the property into the town before receiving services. This would give the town the benefit of its share of property taxes.
Smith said he would revise the town ordinance related to this policy and bring it back for the council to consider.
The council approved an application from the Waterville Family Grocery for a non-conforming sign measuring 3 feet by 8 feet that will hang over the sidewalk. The current sign is also non-conforming, and measures 4 feet by 8 feet; the size limit is 4 feet by 6 feet.
The new sign will be of a lighter material and will be electronic. It will be used not only for the store, but also to post community messages.
Thompson, who is serving as a temporary code enforcement officer, said the town had notified a landlord about a cryptocurrency operation located in an apartment in a commercial zone. She said operations had apparently stopped, but equipment was still stored in the apartment. Town code only allows cryptocurrency operations in light industrial zones.
Thompson said she was working to address the issue of branches hanging over a portion of South Columbia Street, blocking visibility, as well as some that block the view of a stop sign on Ash Street and Central Avenue.
She also said letters had been sent out to some property owners asking them to mow long grass in order to reduce the fire hazard.
The town is still waiting for a second bid for a cellular telemetry system for the system of wells. A failure in the current system is blamed for causing a pump failure on a well earlier this year.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. For more information, contact Town Hall or see the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us.