Waterville residents will see a $13 per month increase in sewer rates beginning Jan. 1, but no rise in water rates.
The Town Council made this decision following a public hearing at the Sept. 21 meeting. No members of the public commented.
Mayor Jill Thompson said the $13 increase in sewer rates will help the town be considered for funding for an upgrade to the sewer lagoons, which will need to be done within the next few years.
The council also voted to increase garbage rates by the Consumer Price Index of 1.4%, which is the increase Consolidated Disposal Services will be charging the town for 2021.
Thompson gave the following information in her mayor’s report:
- The town received a shipment of N-95 masks that it ordered for residents when wildfire smoke was leading to poor air quality. Since the smoke is not currently a problem, Thompson said the masks would be put away for future use.
- The Planning and Zoning Commission will look at changing zoning for the block in which the Kope Auto Court is located. The company interested in the property needs it to be rezoned in order to turn the building into multi-family housing.
- Thompson is putting together a livestock ordinance working group, which will advise the town on its livestock policy.
- The swimming pool paint project is about 75% completed. Top Gun Painting will be painting the doors soon. All of the toilets in the men’s and women’s bathrooms will be replaced.
- The town is considering installing a generator on the most productive well, which is Well No. 8. The town has a backup water supply that could be used if power is down, but it may be good to have the ability to provide water if the power is down for long enough that the backup supply is depleted.
- The town is looking into a program to install automatic external defibrillators at the pool and library.
- The Historic Preservation Commission is applying for a grant to pay for training on installing brick on the exteriors of historic buildings.
- The Tree and Park Board is looking for two to three new members, and the Mosquito Control District Board is looking for one new member. Those interested should inquire at Town Hall.
Councilwoman and Link Transit board member Joyce Huber said ridership is continuing to go up, which sometimes means there are more riders than can be accommodated according to social distancing rules. Link has ordered two buses to help accommodate riders and is looking into purchasing a system to do ultraviolet sanitizing of the buses.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. For more information see the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us.