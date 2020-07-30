The forests on town property on Badger Mountain may soon be thinned to reduce the incidence of dwarf mistletoe and the risk of wildfire.
That recommendation was made by Richard Schellhaas, a forester hired by the town to write a new Forest Stewardship Plan.
Schellhaas said Douglas fir trees are more likely to be infected by mistletoe and to exacerbate fires than ponderosa pines, the other main tree species on the mountain, Mayor Jill Thompson told the Town Council at the July 20 meeting.
A logger could thin the trees, which could be sold as lumber. The logger would get a cut of the proceeds, and the rest would go to the town.
Schellhaas is also recommending a reduction of Douglas fir seedlings on the property.
The Department of Natural Resources would have to approve of the commercial thinning plans. The town could apply for grants from DNR and the South Douglas Conservation District to cover the costs of thinning the seedlings, which cannot be sold for lumber.
Thompson said she is interested in contacting other nearby property owners to see if they would like to take part in the commercial thinning operation.
In other matters, the council approved a contract to receive about $35,500 in Corona Virus Relief Fund reimbursements from the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Reimbursements must for expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot include reimbursements for lost revenue, Thompson told the council. Nothing that was already on the budget before Feb. 1 can be covered.
Thompson thinks she can ask for reimbursement for the salary of the summer intern, who is providing extra cleaning services in the town parks and restrooms. Costs of disinfecting products, hand sanitizer and masks would also be covered.
The town can also ask for money for two upgraded computers to address telecommuting needs, Thompson said. Funds will be available to the town for qualified expenditures as long as the pandemic lasts.
Thompson told the council that the COVID-19 situation in the area continues to be very serious. Within the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s coverage area, there are as many new confirmed cases so far in July as there were from the time the pandemic started to the beginning of July.
The 19-29 age range represents the largest number of positive tests, Thompson said, and she encouraged everyone to wear face coverings in public to help prevent the spread of the illness.
Thompson said the town is still waiting on the installation of four manholes for the sewer improvement project. She said there were initially some issues with paving work, but the subcontractor was notified and responded to fix the problems the next day.
Councilmembers approved an ordinance requiring property owners that want to hook into the town’s water system to first get the property annexed into the town. This issue came up after a business owner who wanted to get started outside town limits requested access to the town water supply.
The council also appointed Councilman Cody Preugschat as mayor pro-tem for the next six months. The mayor pro-tem fills in for the mayor if she is unavailable.
The next council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. For details see the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us.