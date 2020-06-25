Those who are sad about the Waterville pool being closed this summer can at least look forward to a cleaner, brighter and newer building and deck for the 2021 season.
Mayor Jill Thompson told the Town Council at the June 15 meeting that about $40,000 in the park and pool fund is earmarked for pool expenditures. This money is generated from the pool levy.
Thompson said the pool closure offers a chance to use that money for improvements. She suggested cleaning and painting the inside of the pool building, adding a slip-proof finish on the floor and repairing the cement on the pool deck.
Contact Town Hall to make suggestions for improvements.
In other matters, Thompson said work on Chelan Street for the sewer collection project was almost finished, other than final paving. Two of the three areas to be replaced using pipe bursting technology have also been completed, and new manholes have been installed in two locations.
After a public hearing in which no comments were received, the council voted unanimously to approve the next six-year street plan. The first priority is resurfacing Chelan Avenue from Poplar Street to Third Street.
The council agreed to a utility fee reduction of $2,263 for the NCW Fair. Valves were accidentally left off of two water heaters over the winter, causing a large amount of water to drain out of the heaters. Such an overage would not usually be given a discount, but an exception was made in light of the difficult economic situation the fair is facing this year.
Thompson said rates of contagion for COVID-19 have dropped and if this trend continues, reopening of the economy will be able to continue. A major concern for the area is how it can protect agricultural workers, she said.
Gatherings of more than five unrelated people are still not allowed, except for places of worship, and some churches in town have begun or have plans to begin some form of in-person services.
Thompson said the town’s Forest Stewardship Plan was approved for a grant from the Department of Natural Resources. The town is contracting a local forester’s services for fuel removal on Badger Mountain. The DNR grant will pay for half of the $2,200 project.
Councilmembers were concerned that the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has not been responding to calls except for emergencies during the COVID-19 crisis. Several said it was unreasonable for the town to be paying for services it is not receiving.
Thompson said she will invite a representative from the Humane Society to the next meeting to discuss animal control in town.
The council appointed Thompson as the town’s voting delegate for this year’s Association of Washington Cities conference, being held online this week.
Councilman Mike Davies said trees at Columbia and Maple streets on the town right-of-way were blocking drivers’ view of the intersection. He suggested the town look into trimming the trees.
Davies also asked about the town’s mosquito control efforts this summer. Thompson said the town will be fogging as soon as the mosquitoes become problematic, which will probably be soon.
Thompson said the county may not be able to hire a code enforcement officer this year as trainings have been suspended. She will be doing code enforcement work until the county hires someone with whom the town can contract.
Davies suggested Thompson be given special compensation for this work since it is beyond the normal duties of the mayor. Town attorney Steve Smith said he thinks this would be legal and fair. Thompson said that since she is not trained as a code enforcement officer, her compensation would not be the same hourly rate as is usually paid for code enforcement.
Smith said if the governor does not renew the suspension of the Open Public Meetings Act, council meetings will need to be held in person again. Thompson asked Smith to keep the town posted on this.
Town Hall will be closed July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 6. See the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us, for details.