The town of Waterville will set up a working group to revise its livestock code.
It will be comprised of at least one councilmember, Waterville School agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen, and members of the public with and without livestock. The council voted Sept. 8 to create the group.
Mayor Jill Thompson said the group will recommend code changes, but the council will make final decisions. The Planning and Zoning Commission may also need to be involved if the group recommends that certain animals be allowed in some areas of town and not others.
The council agreed to allow permits for a number of residents to keep goats on a temporary basis until the town works out its livestock policy.
Current code requires no more than two goats kept as 4-H or FFA projects, and the goats must be female or neutered male pygmy goats. The two permit requests in question did not meet these guidelines.
The current code also requires 500 square feet per goat, which Thomsen agreed should be sufficient space.
Other livestock will be included in the working group’s discussions. The group will also consider incorporating late fees and penalties for bringing animals into town without obtaining a permit and will review the permit cost structure.
The council approved permits Sept. 8 for Sharina Weber for one horse, five goats and 10 chickens; Christina Hinderer for one horse; and Corinne Biggar for two goats and 10 chickens.