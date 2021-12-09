If you own a horse or know someone who owns a horse, you have the perfect opportunity to contribute to the global health of our planet, not to mention our town of Waterville!
There's a whole new movement to map the underground, specifically, the mycelium underground. By growing your own mushrooms and adhering to mycelium-friendly practices in your own personal garden, you can help to reduce carbon and return our soil to its original glory.
All you need is a horse, or actually, horse poop. Those yummy white mushrooms you buy at the grocery store are grown on composted horse manure. One fun fact I just learned recently is that the white, criminis and portabella mushrooms are all the same type of mushroom, just at different stages of growth.
I have a mushroom gazebo with various mushroom starts and plugs laid out on different types of logs and branches to see what will actually grow here in Waterville. Out of Turkey Tail, Maitake, Lion's Mane and Oyster, I have successfully grown Shiitake mushrooms outdoors so far. I am hoping to incorporate a diverse spread of mushrooms throughout my garden to not only assist the plants, but also the network of communication that lies beneath our very feet.
Making a mushroom-friendly garden is easy. Never have bare soil; compost or cover-up those naked spots. Never till or dig aggressively; allow layers of accumulation and breakdown to become your new normal. Think about planting mycelium anywhere and everywhere you can. The plus side is that if you love eating mushrooms, fresh-picked mushrooms are the best, and you will never want store-bought again! Besides, mushrooms are fun guys!
